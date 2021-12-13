Old School Football with Kamara, Hill, Ingram, and Defense is the Key for Saints Playoff Chances

Employing an old school approach to football may be how the Saints can enter the postseason.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is an "Ol' School Quarterback."

Reminiscent of an old football actor in a Knute Rockne film; he could've starred in the "Four Horsemen" or another black and white football movie.

Credit: Notre Dame

The bottomline — Taysom Hill is a football player.

His old-school rushing with an intermittent passing method could be a good mix for Sean Payton's "New School" offensive attack.

Let's face facts. Hill is not a Brees or Winston who could chuck up the football 30-40 times per game and expect to come out with a win. He is, who he is - a football player.

The old football coaches would emphasize running the football in November and December to earn a postseason bid. If a team could not rush effectively, they'll be at home with the rest of the fans watching the playoffs and Super Bowl on the television in January and February.

For now, it seems to be the case for the New Orleans Saints if they have a postseason future ahead.

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara's return quickly infused life into the Saints' offensive attack.

The combination of Hill, Kamara, and Ingram could do damage against New Orleans' next four opponents. Tampa Bay allowed 173 rushing yards to the Bills. Botched assignments on defense spoiled the Bills' chances in OT.

SAINTS OFFENSE OPERATING 'VERSION C'

Sean Payton has three versions of his offense for 2021; Version A (Winston), Version B (Siemian), and Version C (Hill).

Version C can work with the current backfield and offensive line personnel. If Payton can be patient to stay with the run, it would alleviate pressure for the make-shift offensive line without Peat and Ramcyzk. Hopefully, Ramcyzk can return to the starting lineup, but just in case, "RUN THE FOOTBALL!" said a fan.

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scores a second half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Hill gained 101 yards on the ground against the Cowboys. He notched 73 rushing yards versus the Jets. Well, Tampa Bay is neither, but a combo of Hill, Kamara, and Ingram has the potential to wreak havoc on the Bucs.

After totaling 153 yards (Cowboys game) and 203 yards (Jets game), the rushing trend seems to be helping more than the pass.

On Sunday, Kamara led the way with 27 rushes for 120 yards and one touchdown, Hill added 11 rushes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Jones Jr. recorded six rushes for 10 yards.

We won't seed the 300 to 400 yards anytime soon from Hill as we did from Brees and Winston. Payton should keep his passing count pedestrian for him between 15 to 18 completions for 100 to 200 yards per game seems to be the right formula for the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

WEARING DOWN DEFENSES

Defenses are worn down at this point of the season, and injuries have plagued every team (like the Saints). But, a team that can run the football and imposes it will stand a better chance of winning in the postseason at this point of a season.

The Bucs are not the Jets. Winning in Tampa will not be easy. Most likely, it'll be the most formidable challenge in the last four games of the season for New Orleans. Payton must find a new way to neutralize the clever playcalling and speed of the Bucs' defense.

Hill, Kamara, Ingram, and the entire defense are the Saints' key players next Sunday night in Tampa. Payton and Carmichael may consider a patient and controlled game plan to counter the quick-strike offense of Brady and his crew. Dennis Allen's unit is getting healthy. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's return sparked the defensive secondary. Cam Jordan in time for Tampa Bay is definitely a plus.

Nevertheless, an old-school football formula may become the only way the Saints have a shot to enter the postseason.

Will they?

We shall see.