Saints-Falcons Halftime Report for Week 18
The New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Halftime report for the season finale in Week 18.
The New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Halftime report for the season finale in Week 18.
First-Half Analysis
Saints
Key Stats:
- Hill: 7/9, 107 yds, 1 TD, 153.2 rating
- Siemian: 3/7, 22 yds, 2 TD, 102.4 rating
- Kamara: 13 rushes, 75 yds; 1 rec. 3 yds
- Humphrey: 1 rec, 26 yds
- T. Smith: 3 rec. 55 yds, 1 TD
- J. Johnson: 2 rec. 5 yds, 1TD
- Trautman: 1 rec, 18 yds, 1 TD
Key Points:
- QB Hill leads the Saints on its first opening drive touchdown of the season with an 18-yard strike to TE Adam Trautman.
- (8:36) T.Hill pass short left to A.Trautman for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-B.Gillikin.
- Drive: 10 plays, 84 yds, 6:31
- B. Maher misses a FG attempt after a 10-play, 59-yard drive.
- Taysom Hill goes down awkwardly before being tackled. On the replay, it appeared he rolled either his ankle or toe.
- Trevor Siemian takes over at quarterback.
- Falcon DB Moreau holds WR TreQuan Smith to extend the drive with 5:52 left in the half.
- Siemian threw a bullet to Smith for a touchdown.
- (5:52) (Shotgun) T.Siemian pass short left to T.Smith for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NO-T.Smith, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced between downs. B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-B.Gillikin.
- Taysom Hill is walking to the locker room.
- Sean Payton has a good game plan which is being executed well.
- Adebo interception could help the Saints expand thier lead before the half.
- A roughing the passer penalty by Fowler extends the drive for New Orleans.
- Maher kicks the field goal, GOOD.
- Saints forced a fumble and take over inside the red zone.
- Siemian throws a bullet to TE Juwan Johnson for a touchdown with 2 seconds before halftime.
Read More
Falcons
Key Stats:
Matt Ryan: 7/11, 62 yds, 1 INT, 40.7 rating
- Matt Ryan guides the Falcons on a 10-play scoring drive.
- (3:20) Y.Koo 48 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-T.Morstead.
- The Falcons took the football after Maher's missed field goal and K Koo nailed a 54-yard field goal. It appeared to curve right inside the left goal post.
- Matt Ryan tossed an interception. CB P. Adebo returned the football into the Falcons territory.
- 2 major penalties by the Falcons have helped the Saints on drives.
- RB Mike Jones fumble inside the Saints redzone.
Scoring Drives
- Saints 7, Falcons 0; Drive: 10 plays, 84 yds, 6:31
- Saints 7, Falcons 3; Drive: 10 plays, 45 yds, 3:15
- Saints 7, Falcons 6; Drive: 7 plays, 40 yds, 2:58
- Saints 14, Falcons 6: Drive: 9 plays, 73 yds, 4:44
- Saints 17, Falcons 6: Drive: 9 plays, 36 yds, 4:26
- Saints 24, Falcons 6; Drive: 3 plays, 11 yds, :46
Halftime Score
Saints 24 - Falcons 6
Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week
- How Special is the 2021 Saints Defense?
- Saints-Falcons Flashback: A Look Back at the Most Important Game in a Bitter Rivalry
- Saints Saturday Roster Moves for Week 18
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Falcons Passing Attack
- Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 18
- Saints Final Injury Report - Week 18
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Falcons Pass Defense
- Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 18
- Saints Podcast: Knocking Off Panthers Sets Up Must-Win Against Falcons
- First Look: Saints vs. Falcons
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Falcons Run Defense
- Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 18
- WATCH: 'Epic Progress!' says Jameis Winston on Rehab