Saints Inactives List: Week 18
For the final time this season, we look at the inactive list for the Saints, as they march into their regular season finale against the Panthers,
The Saints ruled out two players ahead of their final regular season matchup with the Panthers. New Orleans is hosting Carolina for Week 18, and here's a look at who's out of action for the finale.
- S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)
- DB Justin Evans (shoulder)
- WR Kirk Merritt
- OL Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest)
- OL Andrus Peat (ankle)
- TE J.P. Holtz
- DE Payton Turner
The Saints elevated Josh Andrews and J.P. Holtz on Saturday, and we'll pay close attention to where Trevor Penning lines up in this game. Alontae Taylor is expected to start opposite of Marshon Lattimore, and there will undoubtedly be a few more lineup shifts.
James Hurst (foot), Taysom Hill (back), Ty Summers (oblique), and Juwan Johnson (quadricep) were all questionable entering Sunday. As always, while you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up on all things related to this NFC South matchup.
Saints News From the Week
- Saints Passing Game May Have Big Outing vs. Reeling Panthers Defense
- Report: Saints Grant Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton
- Saints Runners Need to Power Through Panthers in Season Finale
- Report: Saints Restructure Contract of WR Michael Thomas
- Panthers vs. Saints Preview
- Saints Run D Looks to Finish Strong Against Surging Panthers Running Game
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 18
- 2023 Saints Free Agents: First Glimpse
- Saints Stifling Pass Defense Looks to Silence Panthers Aerial Attack
- Jameis Winston Wins Saints' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award
- Saints, Pelicans Donate AEDs to NORD and JPRD
- Saints Coach Dennis Allen Announces Week 18 QB For Panthers