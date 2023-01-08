For the final time this season, we look at the inactive list for the Saints, as they march into their regular season finale against the Panthers,

The Saints ruled out two players ahead of their final regular season matchup with the Panthers. New Orleans is hosting Carolina for Week 18, and here's a look at who's out of action for the finale.

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

DB Justin Evans (shoulder)

WR Kirk Merritt

OL Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest)

OL Andrus Peat (ankle)

TE J.P. Holtz

DE Payton Turner

The Saints elevated Josh Andrews and J.P. Holtz on Saturday, and we'll pay close attention to where Trevor Penning lines up in this game. Alontae Taylor is expected to start opposite of Marshon Lattimore, and there will undoubtedly be a few more lineup shifts.

James Hurst (foot), Taysom Hill (back), Ty Summers (oblique), and Juwan Johnson (quadricep) were all questionable entering Sunday. As always, while you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up on all things related to this NFC South matchup.

Saints News From the Week