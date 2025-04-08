Adam Schefter Confidently Links Saints To Shedeur Sanders In New Report
The New Orleans Saints-Shedeur Sanders hype is becoming very real.
Sanders, one of the top quarterback prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft, entered the offseason as a presumed top five pick. However, recent mock drafts have the Colorado product slipping down the board, potentially to the Saints with the ninth-overall pick.
ESPN's Adam Schefter added fuel to the fire on Monday during a "The Pat McAfee Show" appearance.
"Right now, couple weeks out, I don't think Shedeur Sanders is going No. 2," Schefter said. "And, again, the signs point to him not going No. 3 either. To me, I think there's three options on Shedeur Sanders: nine to New Orleans, 21 (to) Pittsburgh. Those are the two scenarios in my mind that are most plausible right now.
"I also could see, at some point in time, would it be that the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns would trade back into the first round and take (Sanders)? ... Could we see that? I think that would be an option."
Saints fans likely would be thrilled to see New Orleans leave draft with its next franchise quarterback, be it Sanders or Jaxson Dart. However, all pre-draft speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, even when it comes from someone like Schefter.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to learn how all of this shakes out. The draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 24.
