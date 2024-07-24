Battle At Saints Camp: Who Will Secure the Safety Spot Next to Tyrann Mathieu?
Today's the day. The Saints officially kick off training camp on Wednesday with a morning practice at UC-Irvine. We'll be out there to provide coverage, with updates to follow practice that tentatively ends around 11:30 a.m. CT. Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis met with the media on Tuesday to provide some insight ahead of practices, which gave us plenty to look for when the team hits the field.
We're wrapping up our look at the defense for our training camp position previews, checking out the scene on the back end. The safety group saw Marcus Maye released and Lonnie Johnson Jr. heading elsewhere in free agency. New Orleans was able to retain some of their own, and now this group has some questions to answer to ensure that they continue to be a solid unit for the Saints in 2024.
Saints Training Camp Position Preview - Safety
Depth Chart: Tyrann Mathieu, Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden, J.T. Gray, Ugo Amadi, Roderic Teamer, Will Harris, Millard Bradford, Lawrence Johnson
Biggest Storyline: Who Starts Alongside Tyrann Mathieu?
We know that Tyrann Mathieu will be one of the starters, but who is going to be his new partner in crime? Johnathan Abram returned to the Saints on a one-year deal and has plenty of familiarity with how things go, starting in three contests for New Orleans last year. However, he won't be the only one competing for the starting spot, as Jordan Howden also looks to makes his case entering his second year.
There's other options that could come to the table that we aren't seeing right now, as we've seen plenty of speculation about the possibility of Justin Simmons. However, that's not here as we begin training camp. For now, Abram and Howden make the most sense to be the guy when Week 1 rolls around.
Biggest Camp Battle: The Depth
The starter to pair with Mathieu is obviously the biggest one, but we'll talk about the depth here. J.T. Gray is known more for the special teams work and will have added competition in the room this year. Free agent pickup Will Harris has had situations where he had to start for the Lions defense in the past and is a big special teams boost.
Ugo Amadi has showed he can double in the slot in addition to special teams, so he would warrant strong consideration early as someone who could make it in. Roderic Teamer was a late addition, but offers plenty of upside on special teams. Rookie Millard Bradford made a nice impression during OTAs and minicamp, and if he can keep learning, then it'll be interesting to see how things go for him. Lawrence Johnson is another player I personally want to see more of, but obviously faces an uphill battle like Bradford.
Wild Card: Jordan Howden
New Orleans does have a strong vision for Jordan Howden this year to play more in the box and at least be their extra defensive back in Dime sets. He wasn't a part of the early team process due to recovering from offseason surgery. However, he's good to go now and is ready to put his best together. Howden knows some of where he needs to improve, and he's one player that we tend to overlook that will take a big leap this year. Secondary coach Marcus Robertson should be able to get him where he needs to be and we could expect a big second year from the former Minnesota Golden Gopher.
Early Roster Projection
This could be a little tricky when it's all said and done. How many safeties do the Saints keep? Special teams is obviously a big consideration for the final roster, and those who offer more versatility have an added upside too. Mathieu, Abram and Howden all get in, but who else? I like the idea of Will Harris, and J.T. Gray in there, but Gray must stay available. For now, I'll roll with Harris, Gray and Amadi to make it six safeties.
When it's all said and done, the Saints defense must continue to help support the offense and generate the turnover production like they did last year. The safety group has a big hand in that, and if they can show off some of what they were able to do late in the season, then it could be a really big year for this position group.