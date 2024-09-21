Bet Smarter: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 3!
The NFL action is in full swing, and two weeks has already taught us a lot about each team. Many have been surprised by the Saints hot start, and they're getting a ton of national attention from the same people who wrote them off before anything ever happened. New Orleans has rewarded bettors so far, depending on how you have strategically attacked it. Here's some advice to consider for Week 3's game against the Eagles.
Current Eagles-Saints Sportsbook Odds (via BETMGM)
- Spread: Saints at -3 (+100)
- Total: Over/Under at 49.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Saints (-150)
Trends: 91% of the bettors are taking the Saints against the spread, while 80% have taken the over. 83% of the money bets are on New Orleans.
WHY THE SAINTS COULD WIN AND COVER: New Orleans almost single-handedly covered the over for a second straight week. They absolutely delivered against the Cowboys, and it feels like another week for them to at least beat the spread and deliver a victory in front of the Superdome crowd. They're going to be at another level that we haven't seen in years.
Saints Anytime TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara (-185)
- Jamaal Williams (+120)
- Taysom Hill (+120)
- Chris Olave (+150)
- Rashid Shaheed (+150)
- Foster Moreau (+350)
- Juwan Johnson (+425)
- Saints D/ST (+550)
- Derek Carr (+700)
Kamara's trend went from being a plus to now a minus. Foster Moreau also saw his odds cut in half week over week, and Jamaal Williams' odds shifted from +400 last week.
Best Bets For Eagles-Saints Week 3
We gave you four that hit last week (Kamara Anytime TD, Shaheed Anytime TD, Kamara Rushing Attempts and Taysom Hill rushing yards). Here's what I'd look at for Week 3. As of right now, you can parlay the first four picks at +400.
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (-185) - Nothing looks to stop Alvin Kamara these days. The Eagles run attack is ranked 25th and just gave up 97 yards to Bijan Robinson on 14 carries last week. An alternate or additional pick would be Rashid Shaheed again (+150).
- Alvin Kamara Rushing Yards Over 69.5 (-115) - He's averaging well over that total in the first two weeks, and his performance against the Cowboys was particularly impressive and encouraging.
- Derek Carr Passing TDs Over 1.5 (-110) - Did you know Carr is hitting 2 touchdown passes or more in his past 7 games? This one seems like a no-brainer.
- Rashid Shaheed Receiving Yards Over 45.5 (-115) - He's more than a deep play threat, but he's been hot to start the year. I'd also take the Longest Reception Over 21.5 (-120) prop bet here.
- Blake Grupe Extra Points Made Over 2.5 (-105) - As long as the Saints offense is hot, Blake Grupe will be banging through extra points. They might not hit 40 points again this week or start off with multiple touchdowns on their first several drives, but it should still be a successful outing.
