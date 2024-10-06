Betting Guide: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 5!
The Saints have a big challenge on their hands in Week 5 when they play in front of the football world on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs are perfect thus far on the young year and don't show many signs of slowing down. New Orleans will obviously be looking for the upset, and they could end up surprising in the national spotlight, but it's going to take stellar execution to pull it off. Here's a betting guide for the black and gold ahead of their matchup.
Current Saints-Chiefs Sportsbook Odds (via BETMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs at -5.5 (-110), Saints at +5.5 (-110)
- Total: Over/Under at 43 (-110)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-250)
Trends: 62% of bettors are taking the spread in favor of the Saints, while 77% are taking the over. 76% of the money bets have been made on Kansas City.
WHY THE SAINTS COULD WIN AND COVER: New Orleans has a lot of fight in them and usually come within one score of winning when they fall short. They're 3-1 against it this season. This game could come down to a final possession, and this would obviously be something the Saints wouldn't want to see after not being able to close out their last two games. It feels like this will either be a close one or Kansas City will start hot and New Orleans will have to play catch-up. Derek Carr is 3-14 against the Chiefs and Dennis Allen is 1-5 in primetime. They're due?
Saints Anytime TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara (-140)
- Chris Olave (+190)
- Rashid Shaheed (+210)
- Jamaal Williams (+300)
- Foster Moreau (+400)
- Juwan Johnson (+450)
- Saints D/ST (+500)
- Mason Tipton (+700)
- Jordan Mims (+750)
- Derek Carr (+900)
Best Bets For Saints-Chiefs Week 5
We hit on three of these last with Taysom Hill's touchdown, rushing yards and then Derek Carr's rushing yards. Here's my best bets for Week 5. I'd throw in a Kamara Anytime TD with these.
- Alvin Kamara Rushing Yards Over 66.5 (-110) - Kamara is the main feature in this offense, and with no Taysom Hill, he's going to get the touches. He's averaging well over 25 in the past two games and New Orleans will want to run the ball in this one like last week.
- Alvin Kamara Rushing Attempts Over 15.5 (-130) - Kamara is averaging well over 15 carries/game. In his last three games, he has 19, 26 and 20 carries.
- Chris Olave Receiving Yards Over 58.5 (-110) - Olave is averaging 80 yards or more in the last three contests, so this one seems like a strong bet.
- Chris Olave Receptions Over 4.5 (-150) - Olave is riding a pretty hot hand in the receiving department, getting 8 catches in the last game and 6 in the previous one. He has 16 total targets over the past two, so again, this is Carr's top weapon and he should deliver.
