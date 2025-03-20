Saints Land 1,233-Yard Star Pass Catcher In Latest Mock Draft
The New Orleans Saints have made a few moves this offseason, but they're still a good way away from contending in 2025.
First and foremost, they need to add pass catching threats for Derek Carr to throw to. During the first few games last season, the Saints' offense looked electric, but it quickly fell off a cliff. This offseason, New Orleans could use the draft to bring in a new crop of playmakers.
Cody Williams of FanSided recently predicted the Saints would use the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"Given the salary cap restraints (Re: Hell) that the New Orleans Saints are perpetually in, their guiding light should be to get good football players on the roster," Williams wrote. "In truly the simplest terms, I don't think they have enough of those. It's hard for me to look at the unreliability of their pass-catchers currently, though, and let Tyler Warren fall past them.
"With how they've been successful with Taysom Hill, I feel confident NOLA will know how to utilize the tight end's crazy versatility but also provide Derek Carr with a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency safety outlet down-to-down."
Warren is a versatile threat at tight end. He's a matchup nightmare with a very diverse route tree. Adding him to Carr's offense would give the veteran quarterback a trustworthy option on second and third down.
The New York Jets have also been heavily connected to Warren at pick No. 7, two ahead of the Saints. If the Jets grab the Penn State product, the Saints may need to pivot to fill a different hole.
More NFL: Saints Dubbed 'Worst Landing Spot' For Polarizing Wide Receiver