The Clock Is Ticking: Can The Saints Overcome These Major Challenges?
The New Orleans Saints get a small break before coming back the following week to really get in Week 1 mode for their opener against the Panthers at home. Dennis Allen said that they have been incorporating work into practices recently that have helped prepare them, but the bottom line is that we’re about to see what New Orleans is made of.
Despite where you look, there are varying opinions on how the Saints will finish out the season. Whether it be fair or unfair, the pressure is on and New Orleans has to deliver in 2024. After all of the offseason and preseason, here’s some of the areas that everyone should be concerned about.
What Happens With the Offensive Line?
The Klint Kubiak offense won’t work how it’s supposed to without the line doing its job. While it appears the left guard spot is good to go with Lucas Patrick, right tackle with Trevor Penning brings tons of questions to the table. While he ended his preseason on a better note, there’s still some unrest with him as the starter.
Will Penning put it together? How patient will New Orleans be here? What is the contingency plan if not? Will the team shift help there to compensate for any shortfalls? These are just some of the many factors that could spell a big difference in success or failure for the former first-round pick.
The other reality is that this offensive line won’t go 18 weeks, as that’s really a rarity in today’s NFL. The depth is somewhat concerning for the Saints, and it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when they’ll be up.
Is the Wide Receiver Depth Enough?
New Orleans opted for a younger receiving corps at final cuts, keeping rookies Bub Means and Mason Tipton. After that, A.T. Perry, Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave help anchor the youth in the room. Cedrick Wilson Jr., who carved himself a role with his willingness and on-field play, has taken over as the veteran presence for the group.
Will this all work? That remains to be seen. Going with younger players has its risks and rewards. We could see some struggles early of not being on the same page or mental mistakes. Furthermore, Olave is definitely the top option in the passing game and will be called upon to deliver there. The potential is promising, but the consistency and execution has to be on display.
Does the Plan At Strong Safety Work?
Almost everyone had Johnathan Abram on the final roster, but with the Saints releasing him during final roster cuts, it suggested that Allen’s plan for the position might be totally different than what was originally expected. Abram was brought back to the practice squad, but for the foreseeable future, Will Harris and/or Jordan Howden will be alongside Tyrann Mathieu. We won’t know due to a ‘competitive advantage’, but Harris would get our vote.
In the long run, not landing Justin Simmons and Allen’s stance of feeling good about the room even before that will either work and be true or not. New Orleans can’t afford to have any drop off at this spot, and getting someone that can just be available at the position would be a good start. Both have showed encouraging signs, and they’ll certainly be tested early on.
Can the Saints Beat a Good Team?
All of the favorable record predictions are nice, but none of them will actually happen unless the Saints beat a team that is better than them. In the state of mediocrity and inconsistency over the past few seasons, New Orleans can show up one week and beat up on an opponent that they clearly should have. However, in games that have featured better opponents, they can’t find a way to do what is necessary to win.
Let’s face it. New Orleans should win in Week 1 against Carolina. Respectfully, no one should get that excited about that. If you want to prove that things are different and this team is different, go out and beat the Cowboys on the road or the Eagles at home the following week.
There’s also a way to make a big statement on the road against the Chiefs in front of a national audience. It’s on this team to change the narrative. If they can, then we can see better things for how they finish. Answering these other questions could also mean they’ll get there.