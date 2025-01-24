ESPN Analyst Has Saints Going With Top-Tier Defender In Mock Draft
As a result of their 5-12 record this season, the New Orleans Saints own the 9th overall choice in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is the highest New Orleans has selected since drafting USC defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis with the seventh overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.
In fact, the Saints have only had a Top-10 selection three previous times since the turn of this century.
• Ellis (7th - 2008)
• Reggie Bush (2nd - 2006)
• Johnathan Sullivan (7th - 2003)
There are plenty of needs for a New Orleans team that is also facing questions at quarterback, salary cap constraints, and a defense that aged rapidly. It's senseless to try and figure out a free agency or draft direction until the team hires a head coach.
Nevertheless, that won't prevent many from doing so. It is, after all, ''mock draft season''. Veteran ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper is perhaps the most famous name in this category.
Earlier this week, Kiper released his first mock draft of the offseason.
With the first overall choice, Kiper had Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans. He had the Cleveland Browns picking versatile Colorado Buffalos WR/CB Travis Hunter, this year's Heisman Trophy winner, with the second overall choice.
Here's who Kiper had falling to the New Orleans Saints at 9th Overall.
Will Johnson, CB - Michigan
''Johnson — who reads the QB incredibly well and has the quickness to finish plays with takeaways — could be the Marshon Lattimore replacement in New Orleans. Johnson had nine interceptions over his career at Michigan.
The Saints seemingly always find their way out of their salary cap issues, but they are projected to be $70.6 million over the cap in 2025, per Roster Management System. They have to find Day 1 starters in the draft, and Johnson would fill a big hole. New Orleans allowed 7.3 yards per pass attempt this season, ranking 23rd in the league.''
-Mel Kiper, ESPN
There are far bigger needs for the Saints. They already have versatile playmaker Alontae Taylor and promising 2024 second-round choice Kool-Aid McKinstry at corner. However, Johnson would certainly fit the philosophy of 'best player available' if he's still on the board at #9.
You could still make a case that New Orleans has an offseason need at this position. The Saints traded away a top-tier starter Marshon Lattimore in November. Paulson Adebo, who was lost for the year with a broken femur in mid-October, is a free agent.
It's possible that the Saints re-sign Adebo. If they don't, they'll need another quality cornerback in their secondary. Additionally, a rookie corner would be much easier on their salary cap than re-signing Adebo.
A two-time 1st Team All-American, Johnson has been one of college football's top defensive players. He has prototype size at 6'2" and 202-Lbs., along with the fluid athleticism to stick with any receiver in man coverage.
Johnson is also a physical athlete with outstanding technique that can alter wideouts in press coverage. His ball skills, awareness, and tremendous break on the ball make him equally dangerous in off-ball coverage duties.
In three years with the Wolverines, Johnson had nine interceptions and was credited with 17 passes broken up. He was the defensive MVP of Michigan's 2024 National Championship. Johnson returned both of his interceptions this past season for touchdowns, resulting in a national-best 128 return yards.
Will Johnson is one of the top overall prospects in the 2025 draft and the consensus best cornerback in this year's class. He's projected as an immediate starter, whether it's in a man-based or zone scheme.
There may be other more pressing needs on the New Orleans roster this offseason. However, if Johnson is on the board at #9 it would be hard to pass him up. He'd provide an immediate impact for a Saints defense lacking impactful players last season.
On the surface, the Saints really feel like a bit of a mess. They're about to go into the Senior Bowl week focusing more on trying to find their next head coach. Sure, interviews are lining up after the crazy South Louisiana snowstorm has passed. However, New Orleans feels like they're behind the eight ball.
Things can certainly come together quickly for the Saints, but it doesn't feel like it right now. However, what we can say is there are interviews scheduled and they have good candidates still available to hire. However, they absolutely missed out on Aaron Glenn and that's really not shocking.
We continue to look at the some of the coaching candidates for the Saints, starting with the lesser-known and then working our way up. After previously looking at Anthony Weaver, we dive into Mike Kafka.