Final Preseason Showdown: What Every Saints Fan Needs to Know
The final preseason game isn't necessarily what it used to be. As cliché as it is, it matters a lot for everyone. The reality is that nearly 1,200 players won't be on final rosters. A good bit get back on the practice squad, but it's just over half, assuming they don't get new players who haven't been in camps. For the Saints, we should all be interested in seeing how Sunday plays out against the Titans. Here's some of the things everyone should know ahead of the 1 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday.
Saints Questions We Want to See Answered In Preseason Finale
Who Takes the Backup Job?
We're expecting to see plenty of Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, as Derek Carr and many starters are not expected to play. Right now, Haener is still in the lead, but Rattler isn't far behind. For training camp, I have Haener finishing 109/165 (66%) in team drills, while Rattler finished 91/149 (61%). Both have had their moments in the preseason, but Haener is riding a hot hand, so to speak. We'll see if the rookie can make one final impression on everyone in front of the Superdome crowd.
Who Locks Down Key Positions That Aren't Settled?
By my count and understanding, there's five starting jobs that are up for grabs right now. That's left guard, right tackle, strong safety, kicker and punter. I fully expect that Trevor Penning is the Saints right tackle this season, while Lucas Patrick would get my vote at left guard. However, nothing is set in stone right now. As for strong safety, I would give it to Johnathan Abram right now, but this could end up being a rotation with Jordan Howden and Will Harris.
For kicker, Blake Grupe's outing in the Superdome might have won him the job. However, Charlie Smyth should get an opportunity, and it's honestly too close to call. For punter, I went with Matt Hayball on the final roster, but that's assuming the Saints want to make a change. Sticking with what's familiar in Lou Hedley would make sense, but something Dennis Allen said is that it's not just the kicks, and it's a culmination of OTAs, minicamp and training camp.
Where Does Klint Kubiak End Up for the Regular Season?
Dennis Allen said on Friday that he wants to evaluate offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and see how the operation is with him on the field. He's been in the booth for the past two games, and he'll be on the sidelines for this game. Allen said that the team needs to do what's best for the players, see how Kubiak likes it and his preference based on his comfortability. Ultimately, it's Allen's call.
Saints Players Who Need This Game
- Jordan Mims - I think he's RB3 when it's all said and done. He can reinforce that position with a strong outing in the finale.
- A.T. Perry - Perry had a tough start to camp and then started hitting a stride after the preseason outing against the Cardinals. He hasn't really had much with Derek Carr.
- Bub Means - Means' injury set him back, and if Perry claims one of the roster spots, I think there's only one more up for grabs. I originally gave it to St. Brown, but it's honestly really close to call.
- Equanimeous St. Brown - Like Means, an injury hurt St. Brown a little in camp. Cedrick Wilson Jr. has displayed his blocking willingness and has taken on the veteran leadership in the room. I'd like to see something extra from St. Brown, who I kept as my fifth receiver for my roster projection.
- Kyle Hergel - In my opinion, I think he's right there. I kept him on my final roster given the uncertainity on the offensive line, but it's going to be really challenging piecing together the final roster. He'll get plenty of opportunities.
- Anfernee Orji - A calf injury to D'Marco Jackson has helped Orji's case even more. I originally put him on the final squad, and I feel good about that regardless of Jackson getting back into the mix or not.
- Isaiah Foskey - It's time for us to see something from Foskey. He had a nice start to training camp and has had some moments here and there, but it's been inconsistent. It would be really nice to see him have a strong game against the Titans.
- Shemar Jean-Charles - I've got him as CB5 and believe he's the new Isaac Yiadom. He's ran with the first team plenty and a couple of plays on Sunday will solidify his spot.
- Roderic Teamer - Teamer and Ugo Amadi are two players on the bubble, but I'd give the edge to Teamer if the Saints have another safety. His special teams work in this game will be big.
More Saints Players to Watch
This is not an exhaustive list, but for these Saints players, I can see them having a strong chance of getting on the practice squad and they should be watched. Remember that there's only 16 spots and 6 of them could be veterans. There's plenty of teams who might try to take these players and obviously New Orleans will be in the same boat. I'm not counting players that are currently injured and aren't expected to play.
- James Robinson, RB
- Jacob Kibodi, RB
- Michael Jacobson, TE
- Stanley Morgan Jr., WR
- Kevin Austin Jr., WR
- Samson Nacua, WR
- Mason Tipton, WR
- Josiah Ezirim, OL
- Jesse Davis, OL
- Niko Lalos, DE
- Jack Heflin, DT
- Rico Payton, CB
- Rezjohn Wright, CB
- Joejuan Williams, CB
- Millard Bradford, DB
- Lawrence Johnson, DB