Saints Training Camp: Final Practice In Superdome Delivers Fun Action For Fans
NEW ORLEANS -- That's it for Saints training camp. The team held their final practice inside the Superdome on Friday afternoon with fans in attendance. New Orleans went with shells for their session, and Saturday will be a walkthrough for the team ahead of their preseason finale against the Titans. Here's our last rundown and all the action from Day 22.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 22
ATTENDANCE
For Friday's session, A.T. Perry, Rashid Shaheed (toe/foot), Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), D'Marco Jackson (calf), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Monty Rice, Nick Saldiveri (calf) Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow), Dallin Holker (ankle) and Kevin Rader were among those not spotted.
A.T. Perry missed practice due to a personal reason. The Saints waived/injured Trajan Jeffcoat and also waived Kaleb Ford-Dement. New Orleans added defensive tackle Camron Peterson and linebacker Andrew Dowell. Payton Turner (toe) returned to practice.
Pete Werner (shoulder) got back into team drills today, as did Rico Payton (shoulder). Mason Tipton (hamstring) was present and participated in some drills.
OPENING DRIVE
A lot of red zone work today in team periods. Each quarterback had some sharp moments on the day, and each finished with at least one touchdown pass.
Interesting quarterback competition in between team sessions that we really haven't seen in years. Jake Haener ended up winning it, as all three quarterbacks and coach Andrew Janocko were tossing passes from the 10-yard-line into three trash cans in the back end zone corners. It was one of the more entertaining things on the day.
Blake Grupe had a solid outing and was the lone kicker. He went 7/7, making kicks from 42, extra point, 41, 42, 44, 47 and 54. It's worth pointing out that Matt Hayball was the holder for all of those.
On the kicker competition, Allen said that the evaluation is a cumulation of observations throughout the course of OTAs, training camp and preseason games. They take in account kicks, kickoffs and other criteria.
Both Hayball and Lou Hedley punted on the day, as they alternated. Hang times for Hedley were 4.21, 4.70, 3.59, 4.69, 5.25, 4.84 and 4.75. Hayball's were 4.50, 4.46, 3.69, 4.75, 3.91, 5.10, 4.16 and 4.41. I still think this is really close to call and honestly in my final roster I made a change. This could go either way.
Dennis Allen said Klint Kubiak will call the plays from the field and Joe Wods will handle the play calls for the defense. He called the Cardinals game and the second half of the 49ers game. Allen said he wants to evaluate Klint Kubiak and see how it operates like with him on the field. He also said the team needs to do what's best for the players and see how Klint likes it and his comfortability of upstairs or downstairs. Ultimately, it's Allen's call.
Allen said they have a 'pretty good grasp' on the 53-man roster. There's still a few spots on the roster that the Saints are trying to play out. Allen said, "We got a pretty good handle on it and there's still plenty to be decided."
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
- Derek Carr: 7/10, 2 TDs (2/3, 2/4, 3/3)
- Spencer Rattler: 2/4, TD (1/2, 1/1, 0/1)
- Jake Haener: 4/5, 2 TDs (1/2, 2/2, 1/1)
TEAM SERIES ONE - RED ZONE
Derek Carr (2/3, TD)
This was exclusively red zone work for each quarterback. No down and distance here.
- NO 20 - Derek Carr keeper left. Protection broke down and Carl Granderson had the original pressure. Bryan Bresee would have had the sack.
- NO 15 - Complete, sideline left to Chris Olave for 10 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- NO 14 - Incomplete, right end zone pass intended for Chris Olave (Alontae Taylor/Paulson Adebo/Jordan Howden). No shot at this one.
- NO 13 - Chris Olave jet sweep to the left for 4 yards.
- NO 12 - Complete, screen right to Alvin Kamara for a touchdown. Taysom Hill had a nice block on the play. I think Kamara would have got in, and most everyone thought so too.
Spencer Rattler (1/2, TD)
- NO 12 - Complete, left end zone pass to Juwan Johnson for a touchdown (J.T. Gray/Ugo Amadi). Excellent throw in the back of the end zone by Rattler to Johnson, as it went over two defenders. It was beautiful.
- NO 11 - Jordan Mims inside run for a short gain (Anfernee Orji).
- NO 7 - Incomplete, slant pass intended for Bub Means (Rezjohn Wright). It was going from right to left.
Jake Haener (1/2)
- NO 5 - Complete, short right pass to Kevin Austin Jr. for a touchdown (Mac McCain). Haener rolled right off play action was able to get a nice hookup.
- NO 4 - Incomplete, middle end zone pass intended for Bub Means (Mac McCain). Means had a shot at it in the back of the end zone, but bobbled the catch. By the time he had secured it, he was out of bounds.
TEAM SERIES TWO
This was a series by each quarterback that featured some down and distance, but the ball did not always move up with the result of the play. Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler's drives started at the 35, while Jake Haener came in for Rattler later.
Derek Carr (2/4)
- NO 35, 1st-10 - Alvin Kamara toss right for 5 yards. Nice lead block by Taysom Hill on the play.
- NO 40, 2nd-5 - Incomplete, intermediate left pass intended for Chris Olave (Demario Davis). Pass wasn't close, as they weren't on the same page.
- NO 40, 3rd-5 - Incomplete, pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Paulson Adebo). Slant from right to left and it's worth noting that Will Harris was coming across and might have had a shot at a pick if he was earlier.
- Flipped to opposite side of field.
- NO 45, 1st-10 - Alvin Kamara inside run to the right for 5 yards.
- NO 40, 2nd-5 - Complete, underneath left to Juwan Johnson (Demario Davis) for a short gain.
- NO 35, 3rd-1 - Complete, short right flats to Bub Means (Alontae Taylor).
Spencer Rattler (1/1)
- NO 35, 1st-10 - Complete, intermediate left pass to Equanimeous St. Brown for 15 yards (Roderic Teamer).
- MIDFIELD, 1st-10 - Jordan Mims inside run to the right for 4 yards.
- NO 46, 2nd-6 - Spencer Rattler keeper left for 7 yards. Rattler went off play action and Kevin Austin Jr. was the intended target, but he kept it and picked up a decent gain.
- NO 39, 1st-10 - James Robinson short run to the right for 3 yards (Kendal Vickers).
Jake Haener (2/2, TD)
- NO 36, 1st-10 - Complete, deep right side pass to Bub Means for 26 yards (J.T. Gray). Means did a nice job going up to get the catch and made a big play here.
- NO 10, 1st-Goal - Jamaal Williams inside run up the middle for 4 yards (Khristian Boyd).
- NO 6, 2nd-Goal - Complete, left end zone pass to Kevin Austin Jr. for a touchdown (Rezjohn Wright). Haener rolled left to find Austin Jr. on a good hookup.
- Blake Grupe extra point is good.
TEAM SERIES THREE - RED ZONE
These were all in the red zone and the Saints moved the ball to where they had things planned regardless of the play outcome. I only saw down and distance for Carr's series.
Derek Carr (3/3, TD)
- NO 20, 1st-10 - Alvin Kamara toss left outside for 2 yards (Will Harris).
- NO 18, 2nd-8 - Complete, left side pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for 9 yards (Alontae Taylor).
- NO 16, 3rd-6 - Complete, middle pass to Taysom Hill for 10 yards (Demario Davis/Alontae Taylor/Pete Werner).
- NO 6, 1st-Goal - Alvin Kamara run right for 4 yards (Demario Davis/Nathan Shepherd)
- NO 2, 2nd-Goal - Complete, short right side pass complete to Chris Olave for a touchdown.
Spencer Rattler (0/1)
- NO 15 - Jordan Mims run to the right for a short gain (Mike Rose). Rose did a nice job shedding off the block from Michael Jacobson to make the play.
- NO 8 - Jamaal Williams inside run to the middle for a short gain (Khristian Boyd).
- NO 7 - Incomplete, left end zone pass intended for Kevin Austin Jr. (Ugo Amadi). I was standing next to Bobby Hebert, and the first thing he said was there were late hands.
Jake Haener (1/1, TD)
- NO 6 - Jacob Kibodi inside zone to the right for a short gain.
- NO 4 - Complete, short left pass to Jacob Kibodi for a touchdown (Andrew Dowell).
There were more plays that happened past this, but they were all carded plays to simulate the Titans offense and defense. They don't necessarily count today because they were half speed for most of them.
