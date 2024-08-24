Unveiling the Stars: MVPs of Saints Offense and Defense at Training Camp!
Saints training camp is over, as the preseason finale against the Titans will be the last time this group of 90 players will be together. Over the past month, we've seen plenty of action from New Orleans. Their time in California was very on task, as the bonds formed out there were strong and will hopefully help turn the tide on their past few seasons. Based on 22 practices, here's my offensive and defensive training camp MVPs for the black and gold. There's more I could list here, but these would be the top picks.
Saints Training Camp MVPs
OFFENSE
Taysom Hill
One of the biggest things for the Saints offense was ensuring they use Taysom Hill the best way they can, and then being able to do it consistently. I feel like they did just that with him. Hill was used all over the place and was in multiple capacities. Whether it was being a fullback, running back, tight end, receiver, blocker, returner or personal punt protector, Hill did it all and put in a solid training camp. He's going to be very exciting to watch this season.
Erik McCoy
We don't think about the offensive linemen much unless there's a problem, but McCoy's durability, availability and play make him an easy choice. He's a really important part of learning this new offense and also executing it. He's a captain for a reason and has helped out a ton in this training camp. The Saints offense wouldn't be the same without him.
Foster Moreau
Not having Juwan Johnson in the room for most of camp put Foster Moreau into a big spotlight. Moreau is known as being the guy who does all of the dirty work, but he was obviously needed to be able to do more in the offense. He proved himself there during training camp, and he was also the energy for the offense. He's very under appreciated, but he deserves recognition for his availability and play over the past month.
DEFENSE
Chase Young
Chase Young is one of two players who made the biggest impact on the field for the Saints defense. He impressed from the very start after getting into the action and never stopped. It became a norm seeing him blow up plays or getting after the quarterback. He's improved this pass rush in a big way and has elevated the players around him. Young was stellar.
Willie Gay Jr.
Besides the energy Willie Gay Jr. brings to the table, his play on the field spoke for itself. He blew up plenty of plays and showed everyone that he needs to be out there. Along with Chase Young, this is going to be one of the best additions to the defense this season. His motor and skill will help New Orleans elevate their play.
Tyrann Mathieu
Veterans like Mathieu have done this for a long time, so it's no surprise that he'd get some love here. No matter what the situation was, Mathieu led by example. Age is just a number or him, and he made plays and also put some good stuff on tape. We shouldn't be surprised by this, but a leader like him helping right the ship for this team should not go unnoticed.
Alontae Taylor
Taylor was easily one of the most improved players and deserves to be mentioned because of how he came in from the very start. I pointed out very early on that he was one of the first to hit the field and was teaching some of the younger players. We saw leadership, accountability and also solid play from Taylor, as he embraced the slot role and also made himself more than available. The coaching staff has also pointed out how big of a role he's played during camp.
