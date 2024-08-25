Final Showdown: Saints' Preseason Highlights and Notes
In this story:
NEW ORLEANS -- That's it for the preseason. The Saints closed things out against the Titans at home, which gave us plenty of back and forth action throughout the game. New Orleans ended up losing 30-27, but the action we got from it was certainly good to see. Here's what you need to know from Sunday.
ATTENDANCE
Among the Saints not spotted on Sunday included Rashid Shaheed (toe/foot), Kendre Miller (hamstring), D'Marco Jackson (calf) and Kevin Rader. Players who didn't play but were spotted included Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Mason Tipton (hamstring) and Dallin Holker (ankle). Monty Rice returned and played snaps.
BIG PLAYS AND HIGHLIGHTS
First Quarter
- Really nice block by Jordan Mims on the 3rd-and-6 play to pick up the defender in order to help Jake Haener find Equanimeous St. Brown for 14 yards.
- Some nice reps for Jordan Howden on defense. He closed out the quarter stopping the trickery for a 5-yard loss.
Second Quarter
- Spencer Rattler came in for the first offensive drive. He connected with Bub Means for 13 yards to start and that was followed up by a James Robinson 14-yard run.
- Nice run by Jordan Mims to pick up 11 yards on Rattler's first drive.
- Spencer Rattler had a heck of a throw (a DIME to be exact) to Equanimeous St. Brown for the touchdown. He piloted a 9-play, 70-yard drive in his first Superdome drive with the Saints.
- Nice pass breakup by Johnathan Abram inside the red zone. He might end up getting the starting job, but we'll see.
- Blake Grupe made a huge 54-yard field goal to finish off the end of half sequence. Like I said in my final roster projection, he should have won the job based on his other outing. Matt Hayball was the holder for that operation.
- It didn't go the distance, but what a job by Samson Nacua on the return. He needed one last block.
Third Quarter
- Really nice hit by Monty Rice on Jabari Small to force a fumble. Millard Bradford was in perfect position to get it.
- Nice way to start a drive with Jake Haener hitting A.T. Perry for 24 yards. That's been a pretty frequent connection this summer.
- Excellent job by Rico Payton on the blitz to sack Malik Willis. New Orleans followed that up with a split-sack from Jack Heflin and Kendal Vickers. Payton might have struggled some to start Saints training camp, but he's been solid ever since the Cardinals game.
- Solid run to end the quarter with Jacob Kibodi getting 14 yards on the run. That move he put on the defender is something he did frequently in training camp.
Fourth Quarter
- Jacob Kibodi picked up where he left off by getting a 13-yard run off the right side.
- Kibodi finished the drive with an 11-yard run to the left for the score. He's getting a chance to show some stuff late.
- A.T. Perry makes another big play, this time coming down with a 43-yard pass from Spencer Rattler. Kibodi capped the drive off by getting his second score from 2 yards out.
OBSERVATIONS AND NOTES
- Some big struggles with the Saints defense on their first possession, even if it isn't the starters. The Titans were able to march down the field easily and get in for the score. We want to see pressure from Isaiah Foskey and Payton Turner, and the team needs to see it as well. It was a 9-play, 84-yard drive that took 5:39.
- Rezjohn Wright was in the blue injury tent and then came out only to go back in. He left the field, as it looks to be a left foot/leg injury.
- It was a nice job by Jake Haener to make something happen on the 3rd-and-11 play to A.T. Perry, which was originally deemed a catch. Perry has to make that play.
- Titans offense, which was playing starters, piled up 133 yards in the first quarter.
- Loved the velocity on Rattler's throw to Michael Jacobson. It didn't connect, but he came out firing.
- Bub Means has to catch that slant pass. I know it's easy to critique, but that was a catchable pass on a 2nd and long play. Saints had a couple of those early on.
- Charlie Smyth is dealing with a little bit of a groin injury, I was told. That's why we haven't seen him.
- Another penalty wipes out a Saints touchdown, as rookie Josiah Ezirim was called for holding to negate a Jake Haener to A.T. Perry score.
- Rough look for Haener getting strip-sacked that set up a 3rd-and-31.
- Matt Hayball certainly has a stronger leg in the punting category, but one of the things the Saints maintained last year was the fact Hedley's punts don't get returned and the net changes. For instance, Hayball kicked it 50 yards and there was a 17-yard return for a net of 33. Hedley punted for 47 yards and it was returned 12 yards for a net of 35.
- Mike Rose hasn't been with the team that long, but is just another example of how good the Saints linebackers are with Michael Hodges.
- That was NOT a good punt by Lou Hedley that set the Titans up for the go-ahead score late.
Published