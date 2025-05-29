Here's Interesting 'Tea Leaves' Reading Of Saints' Supposed QB Competition
The Saints claim they'll hold an open quarterback competition this summer. Sophomore Spencer Rattler will be given equal opportunities as rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough. Both players realistically could replace Derek Carr as New Orleans' next franchise quarterback.
Maybe that's true, maybe it isn't. Regardless, ESPN's Ben Solak isn't buying it.
In a piece published this week, the NFL expert offered his take on how the Saints will replace Carr, who shockingly retired earlier this month.
"Unlike the Colts' battle, I'm doubtful that this one is actually real," Solak wrote. "But according to new coach Kellen Moore, second-year pro Spencer Rattler will fight 2025 draft selection Tyler Shough for the QB1 spot following Derek Carr's retirement.
"The tea leaves read to me thusly: The Saints were happy to spend another year with Carr at the helm, but then they got the bad news about his throwing shoulder, suspected his retirement and prioritized an early quarterback selection with Shough at No. 40. This coaching staff was not around when Rattler was drafted, and if it had real interest in him as a developmental starter, it wouldn't have taken Shough as highly as it did."
Solak's theory makes sense. It's not uncommon for incoming coaching staffs to feel differently about key players than the previous regime. It's entirely possible that Moore isn't high on Rattler and will defer to Shough, whom he drafted.
Nevertheless, Shough won't be handed the job; he still must go out and earn it this summer. Let's see what he does.
