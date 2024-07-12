Legendary New Orleans Saints And Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Dies At 84
Former New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin died at 84, announced by the University of Mississippi. Later, for 13 years, his Bucs defensive unit tormented the New Orleans Saints' offenses in the NFC South. Kiffin was the father of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin ran the New Orleans defense for head coach Jim Mora in 1995.
According to Ole Miss, Kiffin "peacefully passed away today in Oxford surrounded by family and friends. As his grandson Knox said, he's free of pain and smiling down on us from above. Please keep the Kiffin family in your thoughts and prayers during this time."
During his tenure with the Bucs, his defenses led the NFL with the fewest points allowed at 17.5, ranked second with 293 total takeaways, and surrendered only 286.8 years per game. His influence on the sport was profound, as he was a legendary architect of one of the most menacing defenses in National Football League history.
The Bucs organization paid tribute to Kiffin by saying, "Monte Kiffin was a beloved and iconic member of the Buccaneers family, and our entire organization mourns his loss today." Under Kiffin, the Bucs defense led the charge to win Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders, 48-21. His safety, Dexter Jackson, was voted the game's Most Valuable Player for having two interceptions. Tampa Bay intercepted Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon five times and limited them to 269 net yards.
Kiffin won two national championships with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1970 and 1971. As a collegiate head coach with North Carolina State, he had a record of 16-17.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Kiffin out of Nebraska as the 202nd overall pick in the 15th round of the 1964 NFL Draft.