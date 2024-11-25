Legendary Saints Player Has A 'Traumatic Accident'
Steve Gleason is at home resting after what his wife, Michel, describes as a "traumatic accident." Although battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2011, Gleason remains highly active in his kids' activities and worthy causes in the New Orleans area.
Michel posted the following news about the incident, according to WDSU:
"Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic. It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse. Miraculously, he was spared greater injury because he was strapped into his wheelchair and because of the swift action of his care team, a passerby doctor, and family. I guess his van is preparing him for his fight against Jake Paul. He is at home resting and grateful for this crazy wonderful life and the support and love from everyone."
Gleason is remembered throughout the National Football League for his blocked punt in the first quarter against the Falcons during the Saints' first game in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina damaged the facility. The organization has a bronze statue in his honor outside of Caesars Superdome titled "REBIRTH."
His non-profit organization, Team Gleason ("No White Flags") has raised millions to support ALS research.
Steve Gleason spent seven seasons as a defensive back on special teams with New Orleans from 2000 to 2006. He registered 64 tackles and two fumble recoveries and started one game out of eighty-three appearances in the National Football League.