Saints News Network

NFL Betting Odds: Vegas Likes Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers To Saints

Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers to the Saints? The latest betting odds like it, whether it be absurd or not.

John Hendrix

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates running back Aaron Jones' (33) touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates running back Aaron Jones' (33) touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vegas betting odds are quite interesting, to say the least. On Wednesday morning, BetOnline.Ag put out some favorable spots for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Here's what they look like.

Sam Darnold's Next Team Best Odds

  • Pittsburgh Steelers - 5/1 (+500)
  • Las Vegas Raiders - 11/2 (+550)
  • New Orleans Saints - 6/1 (+600)
  • New York Giants - 13/2 (+650)
  • Indianapolis Colts 7/1 (+700)
  • New York Jets 7/1 (+700)
  • Seattle Seahawks 7/1 (+700)
  • Cleveland Browns 12/1 (+1200)
  • Miami Dolphins 12/1 (+1200)
  • Tennesee Titans 12/1 (+1200)

Darnold helped Minnesota get to a 14-3 record, but they ended up getting bounced in the Wild Card round by the Rams after a poor showing. He finished 2025 with career highs, posting 4,319 passing yards after going 361/545 (66.2%), having 35 touchdowns and 12 picks in the process. He also got elected to the Pro Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers' Next Team Best Odds

Aaron Rodgers is another quarterback Vegas pair to the Saints in 2025.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Las Vegas Raiders - 2/1 (+200)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers - 3/1 (+300)
  • San Francisco 49ers - 4/1 (+400)
  • New Orleans Saints - 6/1 (+600)
  • Seattle Seahawks - 8/1 (+800)
  • Cleveland Browns - 10/1 (+1000)

As far as Rodgers, he's in the final year of a restructured three-year contract. So, there's an opportunity for the Jets to get out it, but it would look like it would be as a post-June 1 designation. Some of that will be depend on whether or not Rodgers will retire.

With the Saints, we looked at the quarterback spot the other day. Obviously, Derek Carr is the current starter going into next season. However, the next head coach might make the ultimate determination on whether or not New Orleans rolls with him or not. It could honestly go either way, but his contract is something they have to navigate.

Betting odds are just those, but seeing the Saints in them for another quarterback after that whole Kirk Cousins thing continues to be a thing.

ICYMI: NFL Insider Reveals No Urgent Interest In Mike McCarthy From the Saints

The future of ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be a major storyline to follow this offseason. The Saints are expected to have big interesting him, but Aaron Glenn is the current favorite in the betting world.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave some updated information on Tuesday night where things are at with the Saints when it comes to McCarthy, which is quite interesting. Here's what she said on her X/Twitter.

The Saints currently don't have urgent interest in Mike McCarthy. They may do a due diligence interview. Preexisting familiarity is there as a former assistant Saints coach. At the moment, he’s not being elevated over current options the team is considering.

The Saints could also schedule it (an interview) earlier. They could’ve also asked for permission to speak to him while his situation became publicly dubious-just like the Bears did. They did not. Loomis’ son being a Cowboys employee was not the only cause for hesitation. Again, not saying they won’t talk. I’m just saying I wouldn’t classify them as having urgent interest—-at this time.

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News