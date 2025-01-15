NFL Betting Odds: Vegas Likes Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers To Saints
Vegas betting odds are quite interesting, to say the least. On Wednesday morning, BetOnline.Ag put out some favorable spots for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Here's what they look like.
Sam Darnold's Next Team Best Odds
- Pittsburgh Steelers - 5/1 (+500)
- Las Vegas Raiders - 11/2 (+550)
- New Orleans Saints - 6/1 (+600)
- New York Giants - 13/2 (+650)
- Indianapolis Colts 7/1 (+700)
- New York Jets 7/1 (+700)
- Seattle Seahawks 7/1 (+700)
- Cleveland Browns 12/1 (+1200)
- Miami Dolphins 12/1 (+1200)
- Tennesee Titans 12/1 (+1200)
Darnold helped Minnesota get to a 14-3 record, but they ended up getting bounced in the Wild Card round by the Rams after a poor showing. He finished 2025 with career highs, posting 4,319 passing yards after going 361/545 (66.2%), having 35 touchdowns and 12 picks in the process. He also got elected to the Pro Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers' Next Team Best Odds
- Las Vegas Raiders - 2/1 (+200)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - 3/1 (+300)
- San Francisco 49ers - 4/1 (+400)
- New Orleans Saints - 6/1 (+600)
- Seattle Seahawks - 8/1 (+800)
- Cleveland Browns - 10/1 (+1000)
As far as Rodgers, he's in the final year of a restructured three-year contract. So, there's an opportunity for the Jets to get out it, but it would look like it would be as a post-June 1 designation. Some of that will be depend on whether or not Rodgers will retire.
With the Saints, we looked at the quarterback spot the other day. Obviously, Derek Carr is the current starter going into next season. However, the next head coach might make the ultimate determination on whether or not New Orleans rolls with him or not. It could honestly go either way, but his contract is something they have to navigate.
Betting odds are just those, but seeing the Saints in them for another quarterback after that whole Kirk Cousins thing continues to be a thing.
ICYMI: NFL Insider Reveals No Urgent Interest In Mike McCarthy From the Saints
The future of ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be a major storyline to follow this offseason. The Saints are expected to have big interesting him, but Aaron Glenn is the current favorite in the betting world.
NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave some updated information on Tuesday night where things are at with the Saints when it comes to McCarthy, which is quite interesting. Here's what she said on her X/Twitter.
The Saints currently don't have urgent interest in Mike McCarthy. They may do a due diligence interview. Preexisting familiarity is there as a former assistant Saints coach. At the moment, he’s not being elevated over current options the team is considering.
The Saints could also schedule it (an interview) earlier. They could’ve also asked for permission to speak to him while his situation became publicly dubious-just like the Bears did. They did not. Loomis’ son being a Cowboys employee was not the only cause for hesitation. Again, not saying they won’t talk. I’m just saying I wouldn’t classify them as having urgent interest—-at this time.