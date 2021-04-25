NFL and Clubhouse App Partner for Live Draft Rooms

The National Football League will partner with the highly popular Clubhouse app to deliver 2021 NFL Draft programming. Sorry, Android users, Clubhouse is exclusive for iPhone owners.

Oprah, Drake, Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Hart, other influencers, and sports figures discuss topics and issues with fans on the invite-only Clubhouse app. The NFL will leverage Clubhouse to create draft-related rooms starting Monday, April 26.

According to the NFL, "with Clubhouse's highly interactive audio-based social platform, fans can drop in on the NFL's rooms to follow the picks live as they're announced and listen in on discussions featuring key NFL figures—from athletes and coaches to network personalities. Fans also have the opportunity to join the conversation and be invited on stage by moderators to ask questions or share their reactions to the Draft." NFL.com

Here are segments of the official announcement from the NFL on their partnership with Clubhouse:

Clubhouse and The National Football League (NFL) are teaming up to produce an exclusive lineup of programming throughout the week of the 2021 NFL Draft. This collaboration will bring the global community of football fans, players, and league legends on Clubhouse closer than ever before. The NFL is the first major sports league to collaborate with Clubhouse on official programming.

"The NFL's commitment to innovation is matched only by their devotion to their fans and we are proud to welcome the NFL to Clubhouse," said Sean Brown, Head of Sports Partnerships at Clubhouse. "The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year for football fans, and we know that millions of creators will be discussing, debating, and celebrating throughout the week."

The NFL will provide information on the rooms. Clubhouse community members can follow the official Clubhouse account of the NFL.