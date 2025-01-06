NFL Mock Draft Monday: What Could the Saints Get With the 9th Overall Pick?
Traditionally, I loathe doing mock drafts this early in the process. Why? Free agency always has to play out, you don't know who actually is going to be on the roster in the infancy of the offseason and there's just too many mocks that are done to throw names at a board for many to just say 'I was right that one time when I put out 50 mock drafts'.
In my opinion, one of the biggest purposes of a mock draft is to familiarize readers with a prospect, the thought process of a team and understanding why a particular position could make a lot of sense. That's what I've done with this hilariously 'way-too-early' mock draft for the Saints to kick off the offseason.
Using Pro Football Network's Mock Draft Simulator and sticking with just the first round, here's how things went for New Orleans.
Round 1 NFL Mock Draft Simulator
The Picks Prior to the Saints
- Titans - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
- Browns - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
- Giants - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
- Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
- Jaguars - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
- Raiders - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (Fla)
- Jets - Nic Scourton, EDGE, TAMU
- Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Trade Offers
- Green Bay offers 1st Round (24th), 2nd Round (56th), 2026 2nd Round and 2026 6th Round Picks
- Tampa offers 1st Round (20th), 2nd Round (51st), 3rd Round (87th), 2026 2nd Round Picks, but also asked for the Saints' 3rd Round Pick (74th)
I'm not a fan of trading down to acquire more picks. You can have six picks in the Top 150 and that's a pretty good haul, all things considered. I would also hate using a BPA (Best Player Available) mentality here when the needs are plenty.
The Big Board (Top 10 Ranked Prospects)
- Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
- Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
- Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
- James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
- Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
- Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
- Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Case For Top Positions Of Need
Defensive Line - Statistically speaking, the Saints had a horrible year. They finished 31st against the run, 30th in yards allowed/game and had the 27th-ranked passing defense. Needless to say, investing in the trenches is imperative and is one of the biggest areas they could see marked improvement year over year. If you can't stop the run first, then you're practically dead in the water.
Play Maker - This is an area I'd love to see the Saints get better at. They need at least one more big difference maker on offense. I get injuries happen, but the good teams have multiple play makers, and the Saints really only have four (Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave). A big tight end presence would really help here, but also another threat running routes is also a huge need.
Secondary - I'd put this over the tackle spots easily, mainly because I feel pretty good about what they have there. They do need to put in some major work on the interior, but using your top pick on that seems silly. New Orleans needs a safety with the futures of Tyrann Mathieu and Will HarrIs (UFA) in question. On the outside, it could depend on what happens with Paulson Adebo (UFA) and how the defense takes shape under a new head coach/coordinator.
The Saints Select: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This doesn't look like it's going to be a very rich class of defensive tackles, and I'm all about starting this draft off by helping fix what has been wrong with the Saints. I get it, it's not the sexy pick, but the necessary one. I have a hard time believing that Mason Graham will be here when New Orleans picks, but if he is, I'm not passing him up.
The Saints have to get better at stopping the run and need to affect the quarterback in the process, and the 21-year old Graham (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) would check a lot of the boxes for a new direction New Orleans needs to go. I really love the idea of taking Emeka Egbuka too, but going with necessity over luxury is the thought process.
Be sure to keep up with the Saints this offseason with our Second And Saints podcast. Check out our YouTube channel and buckle up for an eventful few months as New Orleans will hire a new head coach and have many decisions on their hands.