NFL Trade Deadline: Who Should the Saints Sell Before Tuesday?
The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CT. With the Saints sitting at 2-7 and losing their seventh straight game, they're obviously a team that will field a lot of calls from teams that actually have a chance to get into the postseason. After dismissing Dennis Allen, the focus should be keeping some things intact. New Orleans has said publicly that they aren't sellers when it comes to the deadline and won't just trade off anyone, but they aren't turning this thing around and should look to the future.
So, who could be some potential trade targets teams should look at for New Orleans? Let's start by looking at their free agent list for the offseason.
Saints Free Agents - 2025
- Chase Young, DE (Void)
- Juwan Johnson, TE (Void)
- Payton Turner, DE
- Willie Gay Jr., LB
- Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE (Void)
- Oli Udoh, OL
- Lucas Patrick, OL
- Will Harris, S
- Paulson Adebo, CB
- Connor McGovern, OL
- Adam Prentice, FB
- Justin Herron, OL
- Ugo Amadi, DB
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
- Shane Lemieux, OL
- Nephi Sewell, LB (ERFA)
- Landon Young, OL
A big problem with tradable assets for the Saints are the financials. Because of that, they can't get ideal offers. Of the actual talent that could be dealt, there's only a handful of players that you could see being moved. Chase Young has been a big topic of conversation, and you would obviously get more for him than you would any other realistic edge trade target.
Returns of Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) and Nephi Sewell (ACL) could be factors to consider. In theory, New Orleans could trade off one of their acquisitions like Young or Willie Gay Jr. if they liked what they had in the others enough to justify getting future assets. Is that the realistic play? Who knows. It's just an observation. Other players that might fly under the radar who could use help on their interior defensive line might inquire about Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd.
Marshon Lattimore is the hottest name teams have reportedly called the Saints about, but there's concerns over his hamstring injury. Even if Lattimore does stay with the team, there have been questions about his future with the team. There's also the matter of his contract that will make things a little more challenging.
The only pick the Saints don't have for the draft is a sixth-rounder, and they could get a lone compensatory pick in the final round for Isaac Yiadom. New Orleans doesn't have much of a choice to embrace some type of drastic change after their fallout. We'll see what they actually do, if anything, but moving on from Dennis Allen will have some questioning what general manager Mickey Loomis will do moving forward. Don't expect a fire sale here.