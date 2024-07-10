Retired Saints Offensive Lineman Joins Local Television Broadcast Team
Former Saints offensive lineman James Hurst has had quite a few months. He announced his retirement from the NFL on April 24 and then made an announcement three days later with his wife Amanda on Instagram welcoming his first child, a daughter named Darcy Rose Hurst.
While Hurst has surely been soaking up retirement and experiencing the fruits of fatherhood, he now turns to his next journey. On Tuesday, it was announced that he will join the WDSU team, the local NBC station, for their 'Saints on 6' programs. Former Saints head coach Jim Mora, Fletcher Mackel, Sharief Ishaq and Kendall Duncan will provide coverage all season.
James Hurst is extremely knowledgeable and always made himself available in the locker room to provide great insight on the game. He joined the Saints in 2020 and ended up playing 60 games for New Orleans, starting in 51 of those contests.