Saints News Network

Retired Saints Offensive Lineman Joins Local Television Broadcast Team

James Hurst joins up with the WDSU team for their 'Saints On 6' program.

John Hendrix

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle James Hurst (74) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle James Hurst (74) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Saints offensive lineman James Hurst has had quite a few months. He announced his retirement from the NFL on April 24 and then made an announcement three days later with his wife Amanda on Instagram welcoming his first child, a daughter named Darcy Rose Hurst.

While Hurst has surely been soaking up retirement and experiencing the fruits of fatherhood, he now turns to his next journey. On Tuesday, it was announced that he will join the WDSU team, the local NBC station, for their 'Saints on 6' programs. Former Saints head coach Jim Mora, Fletcher Mackel, Sharief Ishaq and Kendall Duncan will provide coverage all season.

James Hurst is extremely knowledgeable and always made himself available in the locker room to provide great insight on the game. He joined the Saints in 2020 and ended up playing 60 games for New Orleans, starting in 51 of those contests.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News