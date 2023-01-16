Saints Coaching Rundown: Sean Payton's 5 Pts on Houston; Panthers Requests Kris Richard Interview

A rundown on coaching updates for Sean Payton and the Panthers' interest in Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

A rundown on coaching updates on Sean Payton and the Panthers' interest in Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

Sean Payton and Kris Richard

Today Sean Payton visited The Herd with Colin Cowherd. While discussing the slate of teams interested in his services, Payton listed five reasons why the Houston Texans are an attractive destination in his opinion.

Familiarity with the "people involved in the building." They "got really good draft capital." A look at the AFC South, where he could be competitive. An interesting footnote was how he stopped short his analysis of the division. Payton in Houston could dominate the AFC South just as New Orleans dominated the NFC South with him as head coach. "Growth potential." Payton knows "Nick Caserio a little bit" from New Orleans's joint practices with New England.

Payton shared "the significance of the upcoming week or two of meeting some of these individuals asking some questions, maybe some difficult questions, and trying to get answers so that we're not having difficult questions when you've already taken the job.

From the last tally, Denver, Houston, Arizona, and Carolina were granted permission by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to meet and interview Sean Payton.

Loomis said, "They have to get our permission to have a discussion with him. And then we have to have the compensation settled before they can actually make an offer to hire him."

FYI - Mickey Loomis told Payton New Orleans expects a trade compensation of a "mid-to-late-round pick" while on The Herd.

Carolina Requested to Interview Kris Richard

Kris Richard developed and groomed one of the most terrorizing defensive units in the league with Seattle — The Legion of Boom. Ian Rapoport reports Carolina has reached out to New Orleans to schedule an interview with Richard for its open defensive coordinator position.

Richard and Ryan Nielsen were co-defensive coordinators for the New Orleans Saints in 2022-23. However, Dennis Allen handled the defensive play-calling duties.

Under Richard and Nielsen, the defense improved in Weeks 12-17 to hold opponents to 13.6 points per game, compared to the first 11 weeks, where the squad allowed 24.3 points per contest.

Read More Saints News