Saints LB Demario Davis Voted 2nd-Team NFL All-Pro

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis was named to the Associated Press 2nd Team NFL All-Pro Team on Friday. Davis joins linebackers Bobby Wagner of the Rams and C.J. Mosley of the Jets on the second team squad. Fred Werner of the 49ers, Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, and Buffalo's Matt Milano were the 1st Team All-Pro linebackers.

Davis, who turned 34 on January 11, led the Saints with 109 tackles in 2022, his fifth season with New Orleans. It was the sixth straight year that Davis recorded at least 100 stops and eighth such achievement in his 11-year career.

More than just a tackle machine, Davis is one of the NFL's best all-around defenders. He's a top-tier run defender with elite instincts, outstanding athletic ability, and game-changing physicality. He also combines disruptive pass rushing skills with the ability to shadow backs and tight ends all over the field in coverage.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is stuffed by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY

Davis had 10 tackles for loss, broke up six passes, and recorded an interception this season. He also had a career-high 6.5 sacks to go along with 10 pressures while allowing less than 68% completion percentage in coverage.

This is the third straight season that Davis has received 2nd Team All-Pro honors. He was a 1st Team All-Pro in 2019. Davis received 41 of a possible 50 votes from the AP media panel, including eight first-team votes.

