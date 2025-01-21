Saints Coaching Updates: Jets May Not Let Top Candidate Aaron Glenn Leave New York
We're seeing very uncommon snowfall in South Louisiana on Tuesday morning, as many are waking up to it. That isn't the only thing New Orleans will be waiting for, however. From a football sense, the Saints are waiting to see what happens in New York with the Jets and Aaron Glenn.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the goal is for them to not let Glenn leave the building. The visit was first reported by FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, who mentioned that Glenn would head to the Saints if no deal is reached.
Rap said, "Top target Aaron Glenn visits the Jets & the goal is to keep him from leaving the building, sources say. The deal isn’t done & there are still some particulars to discuss. But if all goes well, he could end today as HC of the NYJ. If not, the Saints await."
The Saints are interviewing Mike Kafka on Tuesday, with Anthony Weaver following him on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn could be after them all, while Mike McCarthy is also on the radar.
The NFL's coaching carousel saw a major domino fall with Ben Johnson going to the Bears on Monday, and both Dennis Allen and Darren Rizzi join up with him in Chicago. As always, we'll see what happens, but New Orleans might not get their top target.
ICYMI: Chicago Could Be The Destination For Another Saints Coach
The New Orleans Saints didn't exactly have a standout season. New Orleans finished with a 5-12 record, missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. They fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start, then finished 3-5 under interim coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
Despite ranking near the bottom of the NFL in several categories, some New Orleans coaches are in high demand throughout the league.
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has been linked to several openings with other teams, including a second interview with the Seattle Seahawks. Dennis Allen has also been mentioned as a possible defensive assistant in more than a few other spots.
On Monday, Allen was mentioned as a leading candidate to become the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and newly-hired coach Ben Johnson. That was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Later in the evening on Monday, Schefter mentioned that another New Orleans coach has also caught the interest of Ben Johnson and the Bears.