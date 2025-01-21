NFL Report: Chicago Could Be The Destination For Another Saints Coach
The New Orleans Saints didn't exactly have a standout season. New Orleans finished with a 5-12 record, missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. They fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start, then finished 3-5 under interim coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
Despite ranking near the bottom of the NFL in several categories, some New Orleans coaches are in high demand throughout the league.
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has been linked to several openings with other teams, including a second interview with the Seattle Seahawks. Dennis Allen has also been mentioned as a possible defensive assistant in more than a few other spots.
On Monday, Allen was mentioned as a leading candidate to become the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and newly-hired coach Ben Johnson. That was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Later in the evening on Monday, Schefter mentioned that another New Orleans coach has also caught the interest of Ben Johnson and the Bears.
Darren Rizzi
Schefter posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that the ''Bears also are heavily pursuing former Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi as their special teams coach, per sources.
He has interest from over a half-dozen teams but if Rizzi doesn’t land a head coaching job, Chicago is his potential landing spot.''
Rizzi, 54, has been the special teams coordinator for the Saints since 2019. Over those six seasons, New Orleans has annually been among the NFL's top special teams units.
Since the end of the regular season, Rizzi has officially interviewed with the New York Jets for their head coaching vacancy. He's also among seven candidates officially interviewed by the Saints for their head coaching spot.
The New Orleans interviews include:
• Rizzi
• Joe Brady
• Aaron Glenn
• Mike Kafka
• Mike McCarthy
• Kellen Moore
• Anthony Weaver
Adam Schefter goes on to report that if Rizzi doesn’t get the head coaching job with New Orleans or New York, that up to a half dozen teams are interested in him as an assistant.
Darren Rizzi is a respected coach throughout the league and one of the NFL's best special teams coordinators. He won't be out of a job long.
Dennis Allen is already expected to wind up in Chicago. According to Schefter and other sources, he may be joined quickly by one of his former assistants in Rizzi as Ben Johnson forms his new staff in Chicago.
