Saints Defensive Star Among 25 Hall of Fame Semifinalists
Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Eric Allen is among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Wednesday. This is Allen's fifth time as a semifinalist, making it this far in the process every year since 2021.
Legendary Saints offensive guard Jahri Evans also made it among the Hall of Fame semifinalists, his third time. Evans and Allen are the only two former New Orleans players to be among the 25 semifinalists.
Allen is the only cornerback and fourth defensive back to still be in consideration for the Class of 2025. A six-time Pro Bowler in his 14-year career, Allen was also 1st Team All-Pro once, was part of the 1988 All-Rookie Team and 2nd Team All-NFL Decade squad for the 1990s, along with the 1993 UPI Defensive Player of the Year while with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eric Allen came into the NFL as a second-round choice in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Eagles out of Arizona State. His 1988 All-Rookie selection came as a result of five interceptions. His 1989 All-Pro honors were earned by eight interceptions, second in the league.
Allen returned four of his six interceptions for a touchdown in 1993. That was an NFL single-season record for 30 years until broken by DaRon Bland of the Cowboys in 2023. His 201 interception yards that season led the NFL by a wide margin.
Over seven years with the Eagles, Allen recorded 54 interceptions and at least three each season, returning five for scores. He also forced or recovered nine fumbles and recorded two sacks. Following the 1994 campaign, Allen would enter free agency. He'd quickly be signed by New Orleans.
Eric Allen - Saints (1995-1997)
In 1995, his first year with New Orleans, Allen had two interceptions. He'd still earn a Pro Bowl bid, the sixth of his career and fifth straight such honor. He'd follow that up with just one interception in 1996. However, he'd be a big part of a pass defense that ranked third in the league.
A coaching change to Mike Ditka in 1997 brought the same abysmal results that Jim Mora's final season saw the prior year. One of the Saints few bright spots was a pass defense that finished fifth and had 16 interceptions. Allen would have two of those interceptions in his final year with the team.
During the 1998 offseason, Allen was traded to the Oakland Raiders. In three years with the Saints, Allen had five interceptions and 160 combined tackles. Upon leaving New Orleans, Allen achieved some of the same success he'd had earlier in his career with Philadelphia.
Allen's four years with the Raiders saw him intercept 15 passes. His six interceptions as a Raider in 2000 also included an NFL-high three touchdown returns. He'd retire after the 2001 season. Since retirement, Allen has worked extensively in the media.
Over 14 NFL seasons, Eric Allen had 54 interceptions and nine defensive touchdowns. His 54 interceptions are the 13th most in NFL history. Allen's eight interception returns for touchdowns are the fifth most in NFL history.