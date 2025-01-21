Saints' Demario Davis Is One Of Five Finalists For NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award
The Saints are getting some love when it comes to their efforts in the community of New Orleans. Cam Jordan recently took down the Bart Starr Award, and both Demario Davis and Derek Carr were named NFLPA Community MVP during the regular season.
On Tuesday, five finalists were named by the 2025 Alan Page Community Award, and Demario Davis is one of them.
Davis joins Camryn Bynum (Vikings), Derrick Henry (Ravens), Ryan Kelly (Colts) and Darius Slayton (Giants) as a finalist. Each will received a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA toward their foundation or charity of choice.
A winner will be announced on Feb. 5 at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl press conference in New Orleans. The honoree will receive an additional $100,000 donation from the NFLPA to go to his foundation or charity of choice.
So, what's the Alan Page Community (APC) Award? It's the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The annual award goes to one member who goes above and beyond in their community service efforts locally. It's for the players and by the players, and a league-wide digital vote by their peers will decide who wins it.
Demario Davis was the Week 8 NFLPA Community MVP after providing and helping construct 100 new beds for the local Covenant House to celebrate his 100th consecutive start. It's a shelter that helps youth in need to comeback homelessness and human trafficking.
ICYMI: Saints' Alvin Kamara Shows Support For Darren Rizzi As Next New Orleans Head Coach
Saints running back Alvin Kamara doesn't get on social media much, but when he does it usually means a lot. I mean, he got Abita Beer to provide him a lifetime supply after all. There was also that time that he dispelled a fake rumor that he requested a trade out of New Orleans. That was fun.
Whether you take it seriously or not, Kamara put out a tweet with who he might want as the next head coach for New Orleans. That's Darren Rizzi.
Kamara said, "Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi…"
He followed that up with those who clearly didn't agree with. Kamara said, "Ion really speak too much football. Especially in the offseason. But it be funny hearing why yall think a coach should get a job or not. But then again.. the last time some yall played organized anything was last night on 2k. Can’t een get ya best friend to pass you the ball at the park. Wife mad as hell you yelling on the game all night 😂😂"
When Rizzi took over after Dennis Allen got fired, Rizzi implemented some immediate changes for the Saints. One of those included making Alvin Kamara a captain, saying that he should have been one all year. Clearly, that spoke volumes.