Saints' Alvin Kamara Shows Support For Darren Rizzi As Next New Orleans Head Coach
Saints running back Alvin Kamara doesn't get on social media much, but when he does it usually means a lot. I mean, he got Abita Beer to provide him a lifetime supply after all. There was also that time that he dispelled a fake rumor that he requested a trade out of New Orleans. That was fun.
Whether you take it seriously or not, Kamara put out a tweet with who he might want as the next head coach for New Orleans. That's Darren Rizzi.
Kamara said, "Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi…"
He followed that up with those who clearly didn't agree with. Kamara said, "Ion really speak too much football. Especially in the offseason. But it be funny hearing why yall think a coach should get a job or not. But then again.. the last time some yall played organized anything was last night on 2k. Can’t een get ya best friend to pass you the ball at the park. Wife mad as hell you yelling on the game all night 😂😂"
When Rizzi took over after Dennis Allen got fired, Rizzi implemented some immediate changes for the Saints. One of those included making Alvin Kamara a captain, saying that he should have been one all year. Clearly, that spoke volumes.
The Saints had to reschedule head coach interviews because of the snowfall in South Louisiana, and Rizzi had his in-person interview recently.
ICYMI: South Louisiana Snowfall Forces Saints To Reschedule Head Coach Interviews
The head coaching interviews the Saints had lined up for this week will have to wait. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the South Louisiana snowstorm has made New Orleans have to reschedule.
Pelissero said via Twitter, "Due to severe weather, the Saints are rescheduling this week's round of in-person interviews for their head coaching job. Mike Kafka was supposed to be today, with Aaron Glenn and Anthony Weaver scheduled for Wednesday; interviews are now expected to resume later in the week."
The Saints were supposed to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Tuesday, and then Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn could be was set to follow them, but he might not be leaving New York without a contract from the Jets. Mike McCarthy is also on the radar, and that's becoming more of a possibility with Glenn's future uncertain.
South Louisiana is seeing a very uncommon amount of snowfall, and the area is not equipped to handle it like other areas who typically see it. Many of the main roads, bridges and interstates are closed, and it's just getting started.