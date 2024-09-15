Saints Face A Crucial Test In Dallas, Must Make A Statement In The NFC
It's only Week 2, and the New Orleans Saints face one of their most formidable opponents of the season. Dallas dominated the Cleveland Browns on the road in the season opener and seeks to do the same in their home opener against New Orleans.
The Cowboys have won 16 straight regular-season games at home, two games shy of a franchise record. The New Orleans Saints must contend with a raucous crowd at AT&T Stadium, a place they last conquered on Dec. 23, 2012. Still, the Who Dat Nation has traveled well and has nearly overtaken the stadium to support the Saints.
THE CHALLENGE IN DALLAS
Everything seemed to work perfectly in the Saints 47-10 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. New Orleans scored on their first nine possessions and didn't punt the ball until midway through the fourth quarter. Despite the overwhelming victory, this week's opponent and venue won't be as easy.
"We know every game is a week-to-week thing," Saints all-purpose player Taysom Hill told reporters this week. "We know Dallas is a good football team. This is a good opportunity for us to go on the road and play a really good team."
The Saints have historically struggled on the road in Dallas, with a 4-11 record against the Cowboys. Under Head Coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans has a 7-10 record in road games during the last two seasons. Dallas has the most home victories against the Saints of any non-NFC East team in history, with 11 wins.
KEYS TO VICTORY
A primary key to controlling the crowd on the road is neutralizing the Cowboys' vaunted pass rush. Last week, the unit harassed Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson by sacking him six times and 17 QB pressures. Dallas only allowed one first down in the entire first half, keeping the Browns to 54 yards of offense.
New Orleans must utilize their running game to relieve pressure on Derek Carr. Alvin Kamara rushed for 83 yards last week, marking his highest rushing yardage in a game since 2022. The All-Pro running back combined for over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 50th time in his Saints career.
A healthy dose of Kamara out of the backfield by getting him touches in space can slow down Mike Zimmer's aggressive defensive scheme. However, limiting superstar defender Micah Parsons is challenging for any team, especially for the young Saints' tackles Fuaga and Penning.
MAKING A STATEMENT?
A win at Jerry's World would be a statement game for the Saints, who are 6.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys. Most prognosticators dismissed the Saints' victory in Week 1 as just playing a weak Panthers team. A win on Sunday would open many eyes to New Orleans' potential. Winning in Dallas won't be easy, but it's a necessary step to compete in the NFC this year.