Saints Fans To Enjoy New NFL Experience With Massive Wireless Tech Upgrade At Caesars Superdome
The significant upgrades at Caesars Superdome are ready for the New Orleans Saints preseason home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 25. As a part of the $560M facility enhancements ahead of the NFL season and Super Bowl LIX. The project included wireless and cellular upgrades from the new "high-capacity lens antenna technology" by MatSing.
As a result, the new wireless technology will enhance the fan experience and expedite media reports. According to MatSing, its "lens antennas will deliver high-capacity connectivity" in Caesars Superdome via a major national wireless carrier to deploy the "state-of-the-art neutral-host network."
"The usage of technology by our fans as part of their gameday experience and their demands will continue to increase," Saints President Dennis Lauscha said last week. "It is important to provide the strongest and most reliable connectivity for our fans as possible with the Caesars Superdome transformation project. With these upgrades, we will offer a guest experience that features the most effective wireless technology available."
THE WHO DAT NATION WILL ENJOY THE NEW TECHNOLOGY
The Who Dat Nation and most fans will enjoy the ability to watch game replays, check NFL scores, view player and team statistics, and manage their fantasy teams using their mobile devices. MatSing's new system will have "30 multibeam lens antennas, offering a range of 8 to 48 beams." Why is this important? This will increase comprehensive coverage across the field and seating areas inside the stadium. Also, ordering food service on the new concourses will be a faster experience.
Additionally, over 200 MatSing single-beam lens antennas have been strategically installed throughout the stadium, providing multi-band and multi-carrier connectivity for the facility, which can accommodate up to 83,000 seats.
"Video consumption has become an integral part of the fan experience at sporting events, and venues are constantly being upgraded to deliver advanced mobile connectivity with a focus on upload, which requires higher capacity," said Bo Larsson, CEO of MatSing. "With more than 200 sectors enabled in the venue and increased network capacity provided by our innovative lens antennas, fans can enjoy a seamless experience—whether they're streaming game highlights, posting on social media, or managing their sports betting and fantasy football teams. We're proud to be a key part of the mobile infrastructure, ensuring the iconic venue is fully prepared for the upcoming season and beyond."
The New Orleans Saints noted, "In addition to creating targets in seating and common areas throughout the stadium, these antennas create dedicated floor zones that result in improved coverage to the field areas for fans in 12 field-level suites and the Mercedes-Benz End Zone Club, teams and on-field media and broadcast elements."
The lens antennas, part of an expansive rip-and-replace project, will remain a permanent fixture for the future. The network is expected to be fully operational to provide superior fan engagement beginning with the Saints' home season opener against the Carolina Panthers on September 8.
OTHER UPGRADES TO EXPECT
- Vertical Transportation Upgrades
- Three Brand-New Atriums
- New Premium Spaces
- Two New 40-Yard Bars
- Additional Fan Amenities and Technology Improvements
- Transformed Food and Beverage Service Following Back-of-House Upgrades
- Enhanced Accessibility for Disabled Fans and Guests With Sensory Issues
- Importance of Super Bowls to the Caesars Superdome and City of New Orleans
