Former Saints Executive Added to the Falcons Front Office

Former New Orleans Saints executive Ryan Pace has been hired in the front office of the Atlanta Falcons, according to reports.

Pace had been the General Manager of the Chicago Bears from 2015 to 2021. He was fired at the conclusion of last season. His title with Atlanta will be Senior Personnel Executive.

Former Chicago Bears General Manager and New Orleans Saints executive Ryan Pace. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to joining the Bears, Pace had been in the Saints front office for 14 years. He began as an Operations Assistant in 2001 before being promoted to a scouting assistant, a title he held from 2002 to 2004. In 2004, Pace was named as a Professional Personnel Scout, a role he was in until 2006.

The Saints promoted Pace to Director of Professional Scouting in 2007. He'd hold that position for seven years. New Orleans moved Pace to Director of Player Personnel in 2013, where he'd remain until he left for Chicago in 2015.

The Saints qualified for the playoffs five times while Pace was with the organization, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV. During his seven years in Chicago, the Bears won one division title and went to the playoffs twice.

Ryan Pace, 45, is reunited with Terry Fontenot in Atlanta. Fontenot, the Falcons General Manager, was in the New Orleans front office from 2003 to 2020 until accepting the job with Atlanta last season.

