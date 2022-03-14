Report: Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater Agrees to Contract with Dolphins

The NFL Quarterback Derby heats up on the first day of negotiating day for free agents. New Orleans has a scheduled meeting with Texans QB Deshaun Watson, while Jameis Winston remains unsigned.

Former New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater is signing a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports that Bridgewater agreed to a one-year deal, which he'll sign on Wednesday at the official start of free agency.

Bridgewater will back up Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after going 7-7 as a starter with Denver last season. The Dolphins are his fourth team in four years and fifth team in his seven NFL seasons.

The 29-year-old Bridgewater entered the league as a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was 17-11 as a starter over his first two years, leading the Vikings to a playoff berth in 2015.

A devastating knee injury caused him to miss all of 2016 and most of 2017. He returned as a backup in Minnesota to finish 2017 before signing with the Jets as a free agent after the season.

Oct 20, 2019; New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes against the Chicago Bears. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater played the 2018 preseason with the Jets before being traded to New Orleans at the start of the regular season. He backed up Drew Brees in 2018 and started five games as replacement for an injured Brees in 2019. Bridgewater went 5-0 in those starts, completing 68% of his throws with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Carolina Panthers signed Bridgewater to a lucrative three-year contract during the 2020 offseason. He'd play only one year in Carolina before being traded to Denver last spring. Over the last two seasons with the Broncos and Panthers, he has an 11-18 record with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Bridgewater is the second free-agent quarterback to agree to terms today, according to reports. Mitchell Trubisky, 27, has also agree to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is of significance to the New Orleans Saints, who are also players in the quarterback sweepstakes this offseason.

Jameis Winston, the New Orleans starter for seven games in 2021 until a season-ending knee injury, is also an unrestricted free agent. The Saints have also reportedly made a trade proposal to the Houston Texans for QB Deshaun Watson.

New Orleans will meet with Watson Monday evening in Houston, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Watson will also meet with the Panthers, who have also made an offer to the Texans.

With Bridgewater and Trubisky now off the market, Watson and Winston should be the next two dominoes to fall in place. Will the Saints be able to land either of the two talented quarterbacks for 2022?

