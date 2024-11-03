Don't Miss the Saints: Your Viewing Guide for Sunday's Crucial Week 9 Matchup!
In Week 9, the Saints (2-6) look to finally break their six-game losing streak when they take on the lowly Panthers (1-7). This is the last chance for New Orleans. A loss here would and should prompt some changes, and the NFL's trade deadline is on Tuesday. Teams have already contacted the team about Marshon Lattimore, and he's surely not the only one.
Week 9 Saints Pregame Report vs. Panthers
All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 31-28, winning the past three matchups. New Orleans also has a postseason victory over Carolina from the 2017 season.
Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT) - Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely and Amanda Ballonis (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Panthers Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Ron Torbert
Current Lines: Saints -7 (O/U at 43.5)
Jersey Combo: White jerseys, Gold pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 9/8/24 - Saints 47, Panthers 10
- 12/10/23 - Saints 28, Panthers 6
- 9/18/23 - Saints 20, Panthers 17
- 1/8/23 - Panthers 10, Saints 7
- 9/25/22 - Panthers 22, Saints 14
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): FOX will handle the doubleheader this week, while others will get single game coverage on CBS. The game is projected in light blue. As always, check your local listings to see if you'll get the game or not for these unofficial broadcast maps).
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 9
NEXT MAN UP: The Saints will be without two of their cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring). Rico Payton (back) made the trip, but is questionable going into the game. New Orleans signed Shemar Jean-Charles to their active roster and also called up Tre Herndon from the practice squad. Needless to say, they are pretty depleted there.
It's not just there for Dennis Allen and company, as Jamaal Williams (groin) did not make the trip and won't play while Kendre Miller went to injured reserve with his hamstring injury. Jordan Mims was signed to the active roster and should see some playing time, while Taysom Hill could also be a bigger part of the run attack along with Alvin Kamara being the featured player.
WIN AT ALL COSTS: There's no one who is going to believe that the Saints are back if they win this game, but at least breaking the losing streak would be nice. Here's the thing. They need to win convincingly. Yes, this is a division game, but New Orleans is playing the worst team in the league. If you only squeak out a win here, it's really demoralizing. They don't have to blow the Panthers out, but win decisively.
SHOT IN THE ARM: Derek Carr returning to the lineup should help the Saints offense in a variety of ways. s He's 5-0 against Carolina and can hopefully resurrect a New Orleans attack. As I pointed out earlier in the week, they have struggled heavily getting off on the right foot. In their six losses, they've managed just 12 points in the first quarter, or 90 minutes of football. That has to change for a team that's looking to try to turn their season around, even if they have just a 4% change of making the playoffs at this point.