Don't Miss the Saints: Your Viewing Guide for Sunday's Crucial Week 9 Matchup!

The Saints are down to their final strike this season, and they can keep it on life support by knocking off the Panthers.

John Hendrix

Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In Week 9, the Saints (2-6) look to finally break their six-game losing streak when they take on the lowly Panthers (1-7). This is the last chance for New Orleans. A loss here would and should prompt some changes, and the NFL's trade deadline is on Tuesday. Teams have already contacted the team about Marshon Lattimore, and he's surely not the only one.

Week 9 Saints Pregame Report vs. Panthers

Derek Carr is back for the Saints, and that can hopefully spark the offense
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts to rushing for a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 31-28, winning the past three matchups. New Orleans also has a postseason victory over Carolina from the 2017 season.

Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT) - Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely and Amanda Ballonis (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Panthers Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Ron Torbert

Current Lines: Saints -7 (O/U at 43.5)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, Gold pants

Last 5 Matchups

Week 1 seems like it was forever ago
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers offense line up against the New Orleans Saints defense during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • 9/8/24 - Saints 47, Panthers 10
  • 12/10/23 - Saints 28, Panthers 6
  • 9/18/23 - Saints 20, Panthers 17
  • 1/8/23 - Panthers 10, Saints 7
  • 9/25/22 - Panthers 22, Saints 14

Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): FOX will handle the doubleheader this week, while others will get single game coverage on CBS. The game is projected in light blue. As always, check your local listings to see if you'll get the game or not for these unofficial broadcast maps).

Saints-Panthers game is projected in light blue.
Saints-Panthers game is projected in light blue. / 506 Sports

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 9

Kool-Aid McKinstry is out against the Panthers
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NEXT MAN UP: The Saints will be without two of their cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring). Rico Payton (back) made the trip, but is questionable going into the game. New Orleans signed Shemar Jean-Charles to their active roster and also called up Tre Herndon from the practice squad. Needless to say, they are pretty depleted there.

It's not just there for Dennis Allen and company, as Jamaal Williams (groin) did not make the trip and won't play while Kendre Miller went to injured reserve with his hamstring injury. Jordan Mims was signed to the active roster and should see some playing time, while Taysom Hill could also be a bigger part of the run attack along with Alvin Kamara being the featured player.

WIN AT ALL COSTS: There's no one who is going to believe that the Saints are back if they win this game, but at least breaking the losing streak would be nice. Here's the thing. They need to win convincingly. Yes, this is a division game, but New Orleans is playing the worst team in the league. If you only squeak out a win here, it's really demoralizing. They don't have to blow the Panthers out, but win decisively.

SHOT IN THE ARM: Derek Carr returning to the lineup should help the Saints offense in a variety of ways. s He's 5-0 against Carolina and can hopefully resurrect a New Orleans attack. As I pointed out earlier in the week, they have struggled heavily getting off on the right foot. In their six losses, they've managed just 12 points in the first quarter, or 90 minutes of football. That has to change for a team that's looking to try to turn their season around, even if they have just a 4% change of making the playoffs at this point.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

