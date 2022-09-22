Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 3

Alontae Taylor was added to the Saints injury report for Thursday, but all players were present and accounted for, with those listed participating on a limited basis.

The second injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, which sees one more player added from Wednesday's. All players were once again in attendance for New Orleans on Thursday. Here's how things shape up for the team going into the final day before game designations.

LIMITED: Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Adam Prentice (shoulder), Deonte Harty (foot), Alontae Taylor (knee)

Winston, Maye, Hill, Adebo, and Ramczyk were all participating in the open portion of practice available to the media, something that was not happening during our first look yesterday. Adebo revealed after practice that he was dealing with a high ankle sprain, saying that he's feeling better every day and that Thursday was the most he's done.

For the Panthers, Christian McCaffrey popped up on their injury report as limited today, as he's dealing with some lingering stiffness in his ankle. However, he's expected to play on Sunday.

