Saints Linked To Ascending QB Prospect With NFL Draft Just Around Corner
The closer we get to the 2025 NFL Draft, the easier it is to envision the Saints landing a new franchise quarterback.
New Orleans owns the No. 9 pick, which is likely too low for consensus top prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. However, they could be in a prime position to pick Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, whose stock has skyrocketed since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
In Fact, the Saints were linked to Dart in a recent piece published by multiple ESPN draft insiders.
From Field Yates: "My mindset remains that two of the first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, with the Titans zeroed in on Ward and the Giants still needing a young signal-caller -- most likely Sanders. Dart could start right away with a team such as the Steelers (No. 21), and the Saints (No. 9) or Rams (No. 26) might view him as an eventual starter. Additionally, we could see a team such as the Browns trade up from early Round 2 into late Round 1, securing Dart and the fifth-year option that comes with all first-round contracts."
From Matt Miller: "I'm with Jordan and Field. I think it's really likely Dart goes in Round 1. In my talks with scouts this past week, the expectation is that his predraft process has been too successful for him to get past the first 32 picks. The three teams Field mentioned -- the Steelers, Saints and Rams -- are all obvious fits for his services. The only thing that would prevent him from getting picked in Round 1 is if Sanders fell to Pittsburgh at pick No. 21 overall, which in turn could push Dart down the board. But I really don't see that happening."
All pre-draft speculation and reporting should be taken with a grain of salt. It's always possible that a prospect's agent is linking information to boost their client's stock. Nevertheless, evaluators seem genuinely high on Dart, and he could be a good option for the Saints as they prepare for life beyond Derek Carr.
To that end, many believe New Orleans should call the New England Patriots about Joe Milton III.
