Saints Trading Up With Patriots? Top Insider Cautions Against Blockbuster
The Saints and Patriots already collaborated on a trade this offseason, but could an even bigger deal be on the horizon?
With the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, New England could be a prime trade-down candidate -- especially if Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter aren't available. And New Orleans, which owns the No. 9 pick, could be in a position to trade up for a quarterback or someone who plays in the trenches.
Larry Holder of The Athletic offered his thoughts on a possible Saints-Patriots trade in a piece published Wednesday.
"The Saints might fall in love with a player like (Armand) Membou, (Will) Campbell or (Mason) Graham," Holder wrote. "Those would be the three players I’d target for the Saints if they were to jump to No. 4. But they’d have to be really in love because they should be in a nice position to pick up a player they can use right now at No. 9, where they currently stand. For example, I selected Campbell at No. 9 in our latest beat writer mock draft."
Holder's logic is sound. Many experts view Hunter, Carter and Cam Award in a tier of their own, with the rest of the consensus top-15 prospects interchangeable. So, the Saints shouldn't get overly aggressive to move up in a draft light on premier talent.
Nevertheless, New Orleans will be a fascinating team to monitor as the draft nears. The Saints also have been floated as possible candidates to trade for Patriots QB Joe Milton III.
