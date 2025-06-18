Saints Need To Swing Massive Trade For Disgruntled First Round Pick
The Cincinnati Bengals have been quite the disaster this offseason, and it could come back to benefit the New Orleans Saints. Let's dive deeper.
The Bengals haven't been willing to pay superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson the money he deserves. As a result, Hendrickson has sat out and could miss a chunk of the year if the Bengals can't figure out his contract. Cincinnati opted to use its first-round pick on another talented edge rusher, Shemar Stewart, seemingly to take Hendrickson's place for the future.
But the Bengals have another major problem. They can't sign Stewart because they won't give him the money he wants either. That leaves the Bengals out to dry and Stewart remains one of only two unsigned first round picks.
In Stewart's case, he could sit out and potentially re-enter the draft again next season. But there's also a chance the Bengals trade him ahead of the season so that another team can pay him the money he wants.
This is where the Saints come in.
The Saints recently opened up nearly $30 million due to Derek Carr's retirement. The team also needs young talent as badly as anybody in the league. If the Saints are willing to part ways with a few draft picks, they could bring in a legit first-round prospect with huge upside.
It's not often that a trade like this makes sense. It's not often that a trade like this could even come available. But with Stewart sitting there for the taking, the Saints need to act as fast as possible before he ends up agreeing to a deal with the Bengals.
