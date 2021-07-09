Saints News: Friday's Headlines and Bylines on the Black & Gold - July 9

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Saints News: Friday's Headlines and Bylines - July 9

The hottest New Orleans Saints news, headlines, and bylines from across the Internet on July 9, 2021.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The hottest New Orleans Saints news, headlines, and bylines from across the Internet on July 9, 2021.

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (4)

Saints News Network

Countdown to Saints Kickoff: #65 LeCharles Bentley

by: Brendan Boylan —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

Marshon Lattimore is a Huge Key to the Saints Defensive Success

by: Bob Rose —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

NFL's Most Versatile List: Saints' Kamara & Hill On Ranking, 2 Missed

by: Kyle T. Mosley —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

Mickey Loomis Talks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill

by: John Hendrix —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

Position Groups Saints Need for 2021 Success

by: John Hendrix —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #66 Ben Grubbs

by: Brendan Boylan —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

ICYMI: Drew Brees - Endorsements after Saints, Most Trolled Player, Flag Football League, & Walk-ons at Purdue

by: Kyle T. Mosley —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #67 Stan Brock

by: Brendan Boylan —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

Saints LB Demario Davis

Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans Saints land three defenders on ESPN’s top ten lists

by: Ross.Jackson —SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles

Calvin Ridley highlights Marshon Lattimore’s up-and-down play

by: Chris Dunnells —SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles

For Saints to lean less on Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray needs big year

by: KSkiver35 —SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan

Saints Wire

How many Saints players make our 2021 All-NFC South team?

by: John Sigler —USA Today: Saints Wire

Top 10 Saints forced fumbles leaders in franchise history

by: John Sigler —USA Today: Saints Wire

The clock is ticking on a Saints-Marcus Williams contract extension

by: John Sigler —USA Today: Saints Wire

Malcolm Jenkins at Saints Training Camp in 2020 - 2

Who Dat Dish

NOLA Saints: Malcolm Jenkins is the most overpaid player on the roster

by: Leigh Oleszczak —Fansided: Who Dat Dish

Saints reportedly the favorite to land Richard Sherman

by: Leigh Oleszczak —Fansided: Who Dat Dish

Saints can’t afford to lose Terron Armstead next offseason

by: Leigh Oleszczak —Fansided: Who Dat Dish

Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints General Manager and Executive Vice President

The Who Dat Daily

TSC: Mickey Loomis Talks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill

by: The Who Dat Daily Staff —The Who Dat Daily

TSC: Will the Saints make a run at Richard Sherman?

by: The Who Dat Daily Staff —The Who Dat Daily

TSC: TGIF NOLA Saints Talk

by: The Who Dat Daily Staff —The Who Dat Daily

USATSI_15180500_168389760_lowres

Other Sites

USATSI_15180500_168389760_lowres
News

Saints News: Friday's Headlines and Bylines on the Black & Gold - July 9

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (4)
Editorial / Opinion

Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #65 LeCharles Bentley

USATSI_10533410_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is a Huge Key to their Defensive Success

Most Versatile Saints Players
Editorial / Opinion

2 Saints Made the NFL's Most Versatile List + 2 Players Who Missed the Ranking

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; A general view of New Orleans Saints helmets against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
News

Loomis on Winston and Hill: "Those Guys Are All About Winning"

USATSI_14963534_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' Bid for Success Could Hinge on Several Position Groups

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (2)
Training Camp

66 Days Countdown to Saints Kickoff 2021: #66 - Ben Grubbs

Drew Brees - Copper Compression Multi-Year Partnership
News

ICYMI: Drew Brees Breaking the Bank, Most-Trolled Saints Player, F'N'A League, and Boilermakers' Walk-Ons