Saints-Patriots Trade Idea Sees New Orleans Cut Ties With 2-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver
The New Orleans Saints either see the writing on the wall, or they don't.
Most neutral observers would agree that the Saints are shaping up to be one of the NFL's lesser teams in 2025. They're coming off a 5-12 season in which all five wins came in games started by quarterback Derek Carr, who just retired at age 34 thanks to a degenerative shoulder injury.
With head coach Kellen Moore entering year one, the Saints have a crucial decision to make. Either they commit to a rebuild as quickly as possible and try to get value for their few decent trade chips, or they try to ride it out with their current roster and start establishing a new winning culture.
If they choose the former, an NFL writer believes they have a standout skill player who would be of great interest to the New England Patriots.
On Tuesday, Sara Marshall suggested that the Patriots might be interested enough in Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who now has two years left under contract after his fifth-year option was exercised by the club, to trade New Orleans a high draft pick.
"Considering the moves the Saints made in the draft, (Carr's retirement) looks like a decision that had been brewing, but there's a chance they're open to making more significant roster decisions, knowing the 2025 season is probably a wash," Marshall wrote.
"Although he is the offense's WR1 as it currently stands, the Saints might be in sell mode and will want to add as much draft capital to their stock as possible. That could mean they'll want to trade perhaps their best asset, Olave, and the Patriots could be the ones to make a deal happen."
Olave, 24, has dealt with repeated concussions and was limited to eight games in 2024. But he put up over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons and looked every bit the part of a number-one wideout, though he might not quite be in the upper echelon of stars at the position.
How much would the Saints have to extract from the Patriots to consider making the deal? New England probably isn't giving up any future first-rounders, but how about a second-rounder? That plus another mid-round future selection?
