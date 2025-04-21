Saints Predicted To Broker Major Trade Involving Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan
The NFL Draft is on the horizon at long last, and the intrigue surrounding the New Orleans Saints is at a major high point.
Because the Saints are dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position, there's ample speculation that they could draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. But they also have lots of other needs to address, especially at the other offensive skill positions.
The Saints currently hold the ninth-overall pick, but if they aren't planning to take a QB, the smartest move may be to trade back. That would enable them to stockpile more picks, which are valuable to a team like New Orleans with limited cap space.
On Monday, Athlon's Luke Easterling predicted that the Saints would swing a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Cowboys involving two of the biggest names in the draft class.
In Easterling's hypothetical deal, the Saints would send the ninth overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. New Orleans would accept Dallas' third-round pick in the deal and select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the 12th pick in the first round.
"The Saints have spent more than a decade trying to contain Mike Evans in Tampa Bay, and now Drake London in Atlanta. If given the chance to land their own massive, athletic pass-catcher, they should take it," Easterling wrote.
"McMillan's towering frame, catch radius and athleticism would be a perfect complement to Chris Olave in New Orleans' passing game."
McMillan, 22, totaled 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games this past season. He's seen his stock dip a bit during the offseason workout portion of the draft calendar, but many still see him as the best true receiver prospect in the class.
If a team like Dallas is eager enough to jump up to the Saints' spot to grab a talent like Jeanty, it would be reasonable for New Orleans to grab the extra pick rather than keeping Jeanty for themselves.
