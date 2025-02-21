Saints Reportedly Lose Another Coach To Sean Payton's Broncos Staff
Sean Payton is conducting a mini brain-drain on his former employer.
The Denver Broncos head coach recently hired Marwan Maalouf as an assistant special teams coordinator, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Maalouf will work under lead special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who held the same role for six seasons in New Orleans before taking over as interim head coach midway through last season.
After replacing Dennis Allen, who was fired in November, Rizzi hired a then-unemployed Maalouf to help out on special teams. The two previously worked together for six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, after which Maalouf spent two seasons as the Minnesota Vikings' special teams coordinator.
New Saints head coach Kellen Moore recently promoted Phil Galiano to lead special teams coordinator. He later hired ex-Philadelphia Eagles assistant Doug Nussmeier as his offensive coordinator.
New Orleans' defensive coordinator vacancy remained unfilled as of Friday morning. However, multiple reports indicated Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley was the favorite for the job.
Staley and Moore worked together in 2023 while with the Los Angeles Chargers, with Staley serving as head coach and Moore as offensive coordinator.
