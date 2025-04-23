Saints Rumors: New Intel On New Orleans' QB Plans Amid Derek Carr Drama
All signs continue pointing toward the New Orleans Saints taking a quarterback sometime in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The latest evidence comes from a piece published Wednesday by Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Russini noted that the ongoing injury drama surrounding Derek Carr, who could undergo shoulder surgery that would threaten his 2025 season, will have no bearing on New Orleans' goal of drafting a QB.
"As for New Orleans: After re-doing Derek Carr’s deal in lieu of cutting him, Carr’s shoulder issue does not dissuade the Saints from their initial plan: landing a QB in this draft," Russini wrote. "With a talented group of defensive players likely available at No. 9, the sense I get is that New Orleans would be open to taking the best player available in Round 1 and dipping into the QB pool later on."
"The reasons behind the curious timing of Carr’s shoulder news remain unknown, but it’s possible that he did not want to find himself in a similar situation to Cousins a year ago -- playing with a highly drafted QB sitting behind him. How the Saints navigate the situation with Carr is interesting, especially given the hefty dead cap hits he would cost the team the next two seasons."
So, which quarterback could the Saints draft?
Multiple reports indicate they aren't over the moon for Shedeur Sanders. Rather, general manager Mickey Loomis and company reportedly are "hot and heavy" for Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart.
