Saints Rumors: New Orleans Loses Another Starting Defender To NFC East Team
The Saints reportedly have lost another top member of their defensive secondary to a team in the NFC East.
On Tuesday, veteran safety Will Harris agreed to leave New Orleans to sign a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media was the first to report Harris' agreement with the Commanders.
Harris' deal is worth $8 million and carries a max value of $10 million, per Garafolo.
The news of Harris' departure arrived a day after top cornerback Paulson Adebo spurned the Saints to sign a reported three-year deal with the New York Giants. New Orleans, which recently executed a series of moves to improve its brutal salary cap situation, now has work to do to fortify its secondary.
Harris, 29, joined the Saints last offseason following five years with the Detroit Lions. The 2019 third-round pick started 13 games while posting 74 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.
The Saints were quiet to start the NFL's legal tampering period, though they began Monday by reportedly trading for nose tackle Davon Godchaux and ended it by re-signing edge rusher Chase Young.
