One Reason Saints Fans Should Worry About Davon Godchaux After Patriots Trade
Davon Godchaux is thrilled to join his hometown team, but should Saints fans share in his excitement?
New Orleans reportedly acquired the veteran nose tackle on Monday in a trade with the New England Patriots. Godchaux, a run-stuffing, two-gapping nose tackle with little pass-rushing upside, wasn't viewed as a good scheme fit under new head coach Mike Vrabel, who prefers one-gapping D-tackles who can get after the quarterback
However, leadership concerns also might've factored into the Patriots' decision to trade Godchaux, who played in every game the last four seasons.
"The Patriots were unhappy with his leadership last year," the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed wrote Monday. "Including comments he made to the media following losses."
Godchaux was atypically candid with reporters -- by Patriots standards, anyway -- during his first three seasons in New England. But he became a bigger off-field problem last season under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who was fired in January.
Godchaux went public with a contract dispute that ultimately yielded an extension during training camp. He also referred to teammates as "selfish" after multiple losses and called out Patriots fans for booing Mayo late in the season. Along the way, he offered his unfiltered opinions in good times and in bad.
Nevertheless, Godchaux is a solid, reliable nose tackle who can dominate against the run when he's engaged. Godchaux won't provide much pass-rushing production -- zero sacks the last two seasons; 5.5 sacks over eight years -- but he likely won't be asked to do so under Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.
So, Godchaux could be a good on-field fit in New Orleans. But it's fair to wonder whether he'll be an off-field headache for a team entering a potentially lengthy rebuild.
More NFL: Saints Rumors: Paulson Adebo Betrays New Orleans, Joins NFC East Team