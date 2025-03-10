Fired-Up Davon Godchaux Sends Message To Saints Fans After Patriots Trade
Davon Godchaux is heading to The Big Easy, and he couldn't be happier about it.
The New Orleans Saints reportedly acquired the veteran nose tackle on Monday in a trade with the New England Patriots. After news of the deal broke, Godchaux, who grew up in Louisiana, took to the X platform with a message for Saints fans.
"Home is where the heart is!" Godchaux wrote. "Excited to be coming home and playing for the great state of Louisiana! A dream come true to play High school ball, College ball, and now NFL in the same state! So ready for this opportunity to play in front of WHODATNATION!! God makes no mistake."
There was some buzz last week about a possible Saints-Godchaux trade, so this move shouldn't come as a surprise.
The Patriots recently permitted Godchaux to seek a trade as head coach Mike Vrabel looks to overhaul New England's defensive scheme. With Godchaux a run-stuffing, two-gapping nose tackle with little pass-rushing upside, and Vrabel preferring one-gapping D-tackles who can get after the quarterback, a split makes sense.
Godchaux now joins a two-gapping defensive scheme in New Orleans and should slot in as the top nose tackle on the depth chart. A fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Godchaux played in every game for the Patriots over the last four seasons while posting at least 56 tackles in each campaign.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Steelers Emerge As Top Candidate To Land Star QB