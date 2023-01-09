The Saints went to work on next year's roster on Monday, signing eight players to reserve/future deals.

The Saints announced the signing of eight players to reserve/future deals on Monday, which consists of a lot of practice squad players returning to the mix. Here's the full list coming back to New Orleans for the new league year.

OL Yasir Durant

DT Prince Emili

RB Derrick Gore

DB Vincent Gray

TE Lucas Krull

QB Jake Luton

LB Nephi Sewell

DE Jabari Zuniga

All of these players spent time on the practice squad during the season, as Krull, Gray, and Sewell were players that were originally added through the undrafted rookie process and had pretty good training camps to stay on.

Last offseason, the team added players like Malcolm Roach and Kevin White on these type of deals. Naturally, not everyone will pan out, but it's a good way to start piecing together a roster for next season that doesn't involve any financial implications or count towards the roster limit. More moves should be expected.

Read More Saints News