The Saints rookies are reporting for training camp today, and the veterans are set to join them the following week. New Orleans will do everything they can to ensure they put together the best possible roster to help compete this season. One particular intriguing note to pass along on Tuesday morning is that the team is planning to work out running back Darius Victor, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett and NewOrleansFootball's Nick Underhill.

Aug 26, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Darius Victor (34) runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Victor went undrafted in 2017 and tried out for the team during rookie minicamp after being invited to Jets training camp the week before. On Aug. 1, the team signed Victor to the roster, who went on to appear in all four preseason games and have 35 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He was a fan favorite, but unfortunately didn't crack the final roster, which would have been difficult in itself with the team carrying the likes of Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, and a then rookie Alvin Kamara.

Victor never gave up pursuing football, bouncing around a few places and leagues. However, his stint in the USFL turned out to be the best thing for him, as he ended up being the league's Offensive Player of the Year. He helped the New Jersey Generals finish 9-1, leading the USFL in rushing touchdowns (9) and finishing third with 577 rushing yards. The best part is that he wasn't even the starter.

We'll undoubtedly learn more about potential tryouts for New Orleans leading up to the start of practices, and it's something that will happen throughout training camp. We'll see if Victor does enough to at least get on the 90-man squad. The team was all but prepared to add veteran David Johnson after a successful tryout during mandatory minicamp, but could not agree on the financials.

