Saints Training Camp: Deciphering Alvin Kamara's Cryptic IG Post; Who'll Be In Action As Camp Opens?
Alvin Kamara may have clearly explained why he attended the New Orleans Saints training camp in Irvine, California. The Saints star posted a photo of himself and former legendary running back Marshawn Lynch on Instagram. One of Lynch's most infamous one-liners to the press was during Super Bowl XLIX Media Day for the Seattle Seahawks:
"I'm just here so I won't get fined." - Lynch
Could it be Kamara's sentiment? Possibly. However, Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis were pleased that he made it to camp and is expected to participate fully in practices.
Yesterday, GM Mickey Loomis said about Kamara, "I haven't had a conversation with him today, but he's here. I appreciate that he's here."
"Our anticipation is that he'll practice," Dennis Allen told media in his pre-camp press conference.
Kamara's agent confirmed that his early exit from the club's mandatory minicamp in June was "contract-related." Since he arrived in 2017, he has been a crucial element in the success of the New Orleans offense. The Saints' dynamic running back has recorded 10,048 yards from scrimmage and 77 total touchdowns in 101 games.
He will earn over $18.5 million this season. 2025 would be Kamara's final contract year in New Orleans. After the San Francisco 49ers signed a mega contract extension with Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara believes he could also be due a pay raise. Will the New Orleans front off budge?
We shall see.
PLAYERS IN ACTION AS SAINTS CAMP OPENS
Our beat reporter Ross Jackson noted, "WR Chris Olave and DE Chase Young both passed their physicals." Allen mentioned the team will slowly monitor Olave's progress.
Loomis on Young: "I've been impressed with how hard he's worked to get his rehab done, how his attitude about being on this team and having a chip on his shoulder."
Don't expect to see Juwan Johnson, Nephi Sewell, and Tanoh Kpassagnon at the start of Saints camp.
Also, the team hasn't officially ruled out Ryan Ramczyk's return to the team after his season.
