Saints Head Coach Search: Four More Candidates for New Orleans to Consider
No Saints football this weekend, and they're going to move their operation up a day when they do get back in the building to ensure the players get to enjoy their Thanksgiving. New Orleans has six games left in their season, and a division race isn't out of the question yet. Put it this way. They're truly not out until they're out, and Darren Rizzi is certainly making it interesting.
We've looked at some head coaching candidates for the Saints this week, as we've previewed some top-tier ones and then another batch recently. Here's four more that should get some interest in the offseason and could be on the radar for New Orleans.
Potential Saints Head Coaching Candidates: Four More to Consider
Kliff Kingsbury, 45 (Commanders Offensive Coordinator)
Kingsbury's tenure as the Cardinals head coach didn't end that well, and after going to USC for a year, he got another opportunity in the league with the Commanders as their offensive coordinator. Overall, Washington is having some major success with Jayden Daniels at the helm, and it's a credit to the work Kingsbury has done. He'll eventually get another shot to prove himself. Did you know Kingsbury was with the Saints practice squad in 2004?
Brian Flores, 43 (Vikings Defensive Coordinator)
Flores was last head coach of the Dolphins (2019-2021) prior to the lawsuit against the NFL. After his time in Miami, he made a brief stop in Pittsburgh and has been the Vikings defensive coordinator since 2023. Flores brings a lot of interesting elements to the table on defense, specializing in blitzing and creating confusing looks. He was a part of the New Orleans interview cycle last time, and maybe they check him out again. He's under the Bill Belichick tree, so maybe he'll get a legitimate shot soon enough.
Dan Pitcher, 37 (Bengals Offensive Coordinator)
He turned down the Saints for an offensive coordinator spot with the Bengals, and his decision wasn't wrong. Joe Burrow and company are having a really nice offensive attack this year. Unfortunately, Cincinnati's season hasn't gone particularly well. If this ends up being a situation where New Orleans decides to revamp the offensive side and go that route, Pitcher could take over and bring in his own guys or have some familiar staples to help build with.
Bobby Slowik, 37 (Texans Offensive Coordinator)
Slowik had five interviews during the last hiring cycle and made it to second round with the Commanders and Falcons. His work with C.J. Stroud put him on the map, so to speak, and they were able to weather the storm despite some injuries in Houston this year. I'd be really surprised if Slowik isn't coaching a team in 2025. For the Saints, he could fit in pretty easily coming from the Shanahan tree.